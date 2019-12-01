The best Richer Sounds Cyber Monday deals 2019

Cyber Monday is upon us and there are plenty of deals around at one of the most popular AV retailers in the UK, Richer Sounds.

The trusted retailer offers up to a six-year guarantee on lots of its products and it also has plenty of shops around the UK. That not only means you can go into a shop to see and test kit before you buy, but also gives you a place to go if there are any issues with your purchase.

Our pick of the best Black Friday Richer Sounds deals feature pretty much everything you'd find on What Hi-Fi?, from the latest 4K TV and OLED TV deals, to hi-fi and wireless speakers, soundbars, AV receivers, turntables, and plenty more besides.

There's currently a special sale offering payday deals as well as the Black is Back homepage too.

TV deals

Samsung UE50RU7020 50in 4K HDR TV for £449 £349

One we've tested in the 43in size, this is Samsung's bottom end but very, very capable 2019 TV. It's the best picture quality you'll find at this size and price combo.View Deal

Sony KD-55XF9005 55-inch 4K HDR TV for £1699 £799

4K pictures should look fantastic on this screen while the solid stand makes it easy to install. X-motion Clarity tech promises smooth sports and action movies while HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support is present and correct. View Deal

Sony KD55AG8 55in 4K HDR OLED TV for £1799 £1299 Sony’s 2019 AG8 OLED screen comes with an Acoustic Surface Audio – an interesting piece of audio tech which uses the screen itself as the speaker. You'll also get 4K UHD resolution, HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision, Sony's proprietary Triluminos display and MotionFlow XR processing.View Deal

LG OLED55C9PLA OLED TV £2499 £1299

With its incredible colours, intense blacks and razor-thin panel, this 2019 TV is just another in a long line of totally brilliant OLEDs from LG. It looks great and has all the streaming apps and features you'd want from a brand new TV, too. View Deal

LG OLED65C9PLA OLED TV £2299 £1899

Like things a little bigger? The same superb LG C9 from above is also available in the 65in size at a discount at Richer Sounds.View Deal

AV amplifier deals

Sony STRDH790 AV receiver £349 £289

Get the sound that your big-screen TV deserves, with the Dolby Atmos and DTS:X equipped Sony STR-DH790. Sony has turned out Award-winning amplifiers this year so while this is one of the company's entry-level models, we'd hazard it will be a decent bet.View Deal

Onkyo TXNR686 AV receiver £349 £329

This Onkyo AVR has more than just its extensive feature list going for it, and it's easy to listen to all day long - helping it to a four-star review in What Hi-Fi?. And now you can make a small but significant saving in the Richer Sounds sale.View Deal

Denon AVR-X2600H AVR & Echo Dot £649 £449

A five-star AVR, the Denon AVR-X2600H is a brilliant machine with a weighty, expressive sound, nine channels of 150W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and two outputs. Including Dolby Atmos and AirPlay 2, it's right up to date and more affordable than ever.View Deal

Denon AVR-X3600H AVR & Echo Dot £999 £799

Our current home cinema amplifier Product of the Year, the Denon AVR-X3600H is an absolutely brilliant AVR with a rich, muscular sound, 11 channels of 180W amplification, eight HDMI inputs and three outputs. It's a beast, and it's now more affordable than ever.View Deal

Denon AVCX6500H Dolby Atmos AV receiver £1999 £1649

Got cash to splash on the ultimate AV experience? This Denon is our Award-winning AVR at this price – and now you can save £350. There's 11-channel sound, a powerful DSP, Auro-3D support, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, HEOS multi-room and more.View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Onkyo A-9010 for £229 £199

With its snappy timing and broad dynamic range, the multi-Award-winning Onkyo A-9010 remains the budget amplifier to beat even after all these years. This saving makes it only more tempting.View Deal

Denon DM41 micro system for £249 £189

Denon adds Bluetooth to its brilliant CD player and radio micro system with predictably excellent results. You can save on this system right now, and no doubt pick up a pair of speakers in the sales too. It's available in silver or black.View Deal

Cambridge Audio CXA60 stereo amp for £499 £399

Last season five-star stereo amp is on the end of a tidy discount now that its successor, the CXA61, has picked up a 2019 What Hi-Fi? Award. As ever, though, good sound doesn't get old, so grab yourself a bargain.View Deal

Cambridge Audio CXN (V2) Network Streamer £699 £549

Brushed metal finish, intuitive menus - this could be the streamer you're looking for. It combines snappy timing with subtle levels of detail and there's a wide range of features to choose from.View Deal

Turntable deals

Denon DP300 for £299 £249

Using a 4mm-thick cabinet, the Denon DP300's plinth promises both rigidity and high density for the lowest levels of distortion. The aluminium platter should also give better sonic results than plastic. You can save £50 on the price of this Denon turntable right now.View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £249

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP5 record player £329 £249

A true plug-in-and-play turntable with the ability to rip your vinyl to digital files, the AT-LP5 pairs useful features with an entertaining and insightful sonic performance.View Deal

Speaker deals

Onkyo VC-PX30 for £199 £39

Control not just your music, but also all your connected home, with the Amazon Alexa voice driven Onkyo VC-PX30 smart speaker. It's multi-room compatible thanks to DTS Play-Fi, and you can connect other sources using the 3.5mm aux input. A total steal at just £49.View Deal

Wharfedale Diamond 220 for £129 £99

Tested at £200, the price for these speakers may have got old but the sound certainly hasn't. Incredible detail, wonderful balance, brilliant dynamics; they really are hard to fault.View Deal

Q Acoustics 3050 for £399 £249

Five star floorstanders from quite some time ago but these speakers have timeless quality and finish to them. At less than half the price of what they once were, this is an excellent deal. Grab 'em.View Deal

Wharfedale DX2 5.1 speaker package £399 £339

This speaker package is simply the only way to start out your budget home cinema set-up. What Hi-Fi? Award winners year after year, this a brilliantly performing bundle at a wonderfully affordable price. Just add an AVR.View Deal

Soundbar deals

Q Acoustics M2 soundbar £229 £149

Our What Hi-Fi? award winning soundbase from 2019 has broken the £150 barrier. Crisp, punchy and strong enough to support a 25kg TV.View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 £599 £449

This powerful soundbar and wireless sub offers immersive DTS Virtual:X sound and can be paired with optional rear speakers for even more depth. Part of the MusicCast system, this can be controlled by your phone and sits as part of a multi-room set-up. Other features include AirPlay, Bluetooth, Amazon Alexa voice controls and 4K and HDR compatibility. View Deal

Headphone deals

SoundMagic E10 for £40 £29

The SoundMagic E10s look and sound like they’re worth much more than £40, which makes them an absolute steal - and that's why they were a repeat Award-winner in previous years.View Deal

Cyrus SoundKey DAC £100 £49

Not headphones but something for them. This What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award-winning DAC is halved in price ahead of Black Friday. Pick a colour, nab your saving, up your listening.View Deal

AKG K845BT Bluetooth headphones for £249 £80

Not the most portable or cool on the ears we've ever tested but with great sound and NFC convenience. More to the point, there's a ginormous discount on these five-star headphones.View Deal

Shure SE425 for £219 £169

These class-leading in-ears have been around for more than half a decade, and they've been picking What Hi-Fi? Awards all that time. A £50 saving on anything this talented is not to be sniffed at.View Deal

Projector deals

ViewSonic PX727 4K and HDR projector for £899 £749

This UHD and HDR projector offers Rec. 2020 colour and an impressive 2,200 lumens of brightness in an effort to deliver what it says are vivid colours and good enough for daylight performance.View Deal