The best Cyber Monday hi-fi and audio deals 2019

Whether you've been saving your pennies for an amplifier, CD player or DAC upgrade, or perhaps something more portable in the form of a radio or music player, we hopefully have an audio deal (or two) for you.

We've found savings online across a wide range of hi-fi categories, including some current What Hi-Fi? Award winners. These deals come from a wide range of reputable retailers. And with Cyber Monday deals already live, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

Here we're focusing on electronics, so head to our speaker deals and turntable deals pages if that's what you're after...

Music system deals

Denon DM41 micro system £279 £199 at Peter Tyson

This darling of the micro system world continues to impress us with its detailed, musical and rhythmic prowess, and the addition of Bluetooth along with its CD player and radio will appeal to many. You can add your own speaker pair, but it works beautifully with Denon's own speakers.View Deal

Yamaha CRX-N470D system £350 £199 at Sevenoaks

This mini hi-fi system is a nice mix of traditional and newer methods of playback. You can play your CDs and tune into the radio, and also stream songs over Bluetooth, AirPlay, wi-fi and partner it with other Yamaha multi-room products. With the right pair of stereo speakers, it’s a tidy little performer with ample detail and good timing.View Deal

Revo SuperSystem wireless system (manufacturer refurbished) £549 £380 at eBay

This talented all-in-one system sports a fetching retro vibe, but is packed to the brim with modern conveniences: FM/DAB radio, RCA and optical inputs, aptX Bluetooth, wi-fi and Spotify streaming, and a USB input. Its large-scaled, full-bodied and detailed sound make the Revo a joy to listen to. The refurbished models are available on Revo's eBay outlet store and come with a 12 month warranty.View Deal

Stereo amplifier deals

Marantz PM6006 UK Edition £400 £279 at Richer Sounds

Dynamically expressive with a smooth, balanced and insightful delivery: there are plenty of reasons to go for this Award-winning amplifier. This saving only makes the deal sweeter.View Deal

Portable music player deals

Sony NW-A45 £180 £130 at Amazon

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-spec-ed portable hi-res music player.View Deal

CD player deals

Marantz CD6006 UK Edition £449 £279 at Richer Sounds

This 2018 Award-winning CD player has a crisp, exciting, insightful sound that's more informative than the standard version. Add in a solid build, smart finish and extensive connections, and this is a quality, well-featured player on a great deal.View Deal

Streamer deals

DAC deals

AudioQuest DragonFly Black DAC £89 £69

One of our favourite portable DACs, the AudioQuest DragonFly Black, is currently available for only £69 – and it might just be one of the best-value system upgrades you'll ever make.View Deal

Cyrus soundKey DAC £100 £49 at Richer Sounds

The Cyrus soundKey is a handy little USB DAC and headphone amp that will greatly improve on the sound coming from your laptop, and giving you What Hi-Fi? Award-winning sound in your pocket.View Deal

Radio deals

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £159 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Pure Evoke F3 Bluetooth radio £150 £95 at John Lewis

With Internet, DAB/DAB+ and FM radio as well as Spotify Connect and Bluetooth, this mini unit is one of the best-connected bedside radios you could ask for. Our four-star review praised its smooth and full-bodied sound. View Deal