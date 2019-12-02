Sonos Cyber Monday deals: the very best prices on Sonos speakers

Cyber Monday has brought fresh price drops on Sonos speakers, offering the cheapest prices we've seen on some of the multi-room maestro's popular wireless speakers and soundbars.

We've been keeping a very keen eye on the price drops, and below we've rounded up the cheapest prices on every Sonos speaker this Cyber Monday, whether you're in the UK or US. Honestly, it looks like there's never been a better time to buy a Sonos device.

Below you'll find the best Sonos deals online and all the differences between the various speakers so you can make an informed buying decision.

Best Sonos UK deals

Best Sonos US deals

Every Sonos product

Sonos Move

One of the newest Sonos speakers is also the first Sonos speaker that's portable and has Bluetooth. Thankfully, the company has still managed to deliver good quality sound, with an open delivery that goes nice and loud. Thanks to the battery and new wireless connection option, for the Sonos fan who’s been longing for a do-it-all speaker that’s as at home in a garden as it is in a bedroom, the Sonos Move is pretty much ideal. It is on the expensive side, putting it up against some stronger sonic competition, and surprisingly chunky for a portable speaker, but otherwise the Move is a fine option.

Sonos One

Aside from the Sonos x IKEA speakers, the Sonos One is the cheapest Sonos wireless speaker - and now it's even better value, thanks to a Gen 2 update. The differences between the two are slight. The Gen 2 gets Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), an updated processor, and increased memory, but the sound quality and feature set remains the same.

Sonos One SL

The Sonos One SL is supposedly identical to the Sonos One but without the built-in microphones and voice assistant support. So if you want something a little simpler, there's scope for a saving with the One SL.

Sonos Play:1

The original, small but beautiful Sonos Play:1 remains an accomplished performer for sound. It's light on the bells and whistles of the Sonos One, like the voice control, but there's no need to be put off. There's some smart savings to be made. The Play:1's relative age means you can start a multi-room speaker set-up for a bargain price, which is nice.

Sonos Play:3

Like the majority of Sonos's wireless speakers, the Play:3 is another cracking performer and is now available with a tidy saving. No touch-sensitive controls or voice assistants, but all the control and streaming functionality of the Sonos family is there. Naturally you get a lift in performance over the Play:1 too.

Sonos Play:5

The biggest, boldest and most powerful speaker in the Sonos range, the Play:5 can fill even the biggest room with a rich, powerful sound. Some new rivals might beat it on pure audio performance, but as an addition to a Sonos system, it's still terrific quality.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker

Not only is this the cheapest Sonos speaker you can buy – it's also a bookshelf. The Sonos IKEA Symfonisk bookshelf speaker can be wall-mounted and hold up to 3kg of books, ornaments or any other clutter you decide to place upon it. It does everything a standard Sonos speaker will do, working with all the other Sonos products on this page. And it sounds decent, too. Though it was never going to rival a 'proper' speaker, it delivers a bold, focused, entertaining sound.

Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker

Bookshelf speaker too obvious for you? How about a table lamp that doubles as a wi-fi speaker? Again, this strange idea actually works well, the Sonos IKEA Symfonisk table lamp speaker slots completely into the Sonos family and offering all of the features of a standard Sonos speaker, complete with the addition of the lamp (add your own bulb). It's a good-sounding speaker but far from a great one and plenty of rivals at this price will deliver far better sound, albeit minus the illumination. The choice, is yours.

Sonos Beam

The Sonos Beam is the first Sonos speaker to add an HDMI connection. This means it's ideal for boosting the sound from your TV, while also giving you all the familiar Sonos features. Voice control is here, too, and, at this price, it's a solid bargain.

Sonos Playbar

If you’re looking for a simple device to make a profound difference to your TV's sound, then the Sonos Playbar is an excellent option. It also brings immediate access to more music than you could ever possibly hope to listen to and all without having to get involved with a bona fide surround sound set up.

Sonos Playbase

If you prefer a soundbase to a soundbar, then the Playbase is your only option where Sonos is concerned. Luckily, it's a pretty good. It creates a big, broad soundstage and a solid, natural bass. It's also aesthetically stylish and reassuringly well put together. The treble can be a bit edgy when it gets really loud but it's still a fine buy, particularly if you spot a discount.

Sonos Port

The Sonos Port is the new version of the Connect, allowing you to connect an old stereo system to the Sonos multi-room network. There are analogue audio inputs and outputs, and a digital output. There's Apple AirPlay 2 as well.

Sonos Connect

The Connect can turn any home hi-fi into a Sonos streaming system, simply connect one of these clever boxes to your amplifier and you're in business. It's a great way to bring Sonos smarts to a traditional music system - and upgrade your sound in the process.

Sonos Connect:Amp

Much like the Connect, the Connect: Amp is all about bringing Sonos to traditional two-channel systems. You've probably guessed the difference; this one has its own amplifier, so you can connect it direct to a pair of speakers. The Connect:Amp has now been superseded by the Amp below, so likely won't be available for long. On the plus side, there are now some useful discounts around.

Sonos Amp

Like the Connect:Amp, the all-new Sonos Amp is designed to offer all of Sonos’s streaming smarts in a unit to which you can add any hi-fi speakers. Around the back of the just-add-speakers Amp you’ll find all of the connections of the Connect:Amp – two pairs of speaker terminals, a subwoofer output, two ethernet sockets, and a stereo analogue input. But there’s one important addition: an HDMI socket, which gives the Amp all of the TV-partnering features of the Sonos Beam, including automatic switching to TV audio when required and volume control via your TV’s original remote.

Sonos Sub

While the 16kg Sonos Sub is not the most refined piece of kit, it does its job very nicely. That job is to add some big bass. It's also a cinch to set up. The only major drawback is the big price to match. All the more reason to keep your eyes on any price cuts.

Sonos custom install speakers

Sonos has introduced a new range of in-wall, in-ceiling and waterproof outdoor speakers with architectural speaker specialist Sonance.

The ‘Sonos Architectural by Sonance’ range is designed and ‘optimised’ for the Sonos Amp above, with one Amp able to connect with up to three pairs of the new speakers, gifting them Sonos functionality such as streaming service access via the app and AirPlay 2 control. Naturally, the Outdoor speaker (pictured above) has a weatherproof design.

As these newbies have only recently hit shelves it'll inevitably be some time before we see price drops. Still, the best prices are as follows:

Sonos In-Wall £599 / $599 per pair

Sonos In-Ceiling £599 / $599 per pair

Sonos Outdoor £799 per pair

Sonos Boost

The Sonos Boost is a network extender which replaced the old Sonos Bridge. Most people won't need it but you'll know if you do. Should your speakers struggle to connect because of thick walls or a sea of other wi-fi devices all fighting for the airwaves in your home, then the Boost can create a dedicated wireless system for your Sonos products. Not the most recent release from the Sonos stables, so plenty of deals to be had.

