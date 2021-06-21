Save £100 on this 3D audio soundbar in this Prime Day deal

If you'd like to achieve an immersive cinema experience in the comfort of your home, then Polk’s MagniFi 2 soundbar with 3D audio could be just what you need. You can take your audio to another level and save 20% off its launch price in this Prime Day offer.

Suitable for 50-inch+ TVs, the Polk MagniFi 2 features a six-driver array in the main bar, Chromecast built-in and a wireless subwoofer making it a well spec'd soundbar at its full price of £499. Now at £399, it's an even better prospect.

While it's not a Dolby Atmos soundbar per see, it includes a 3D Audio Mode, which combines the lifelike imaging from Polk SDA with height virtualisation to create virtual height channels, so sound effects seemingly come from above as well as around you.

Prime Day soundbar deal

Polk MagniFi 2 soundbar £499 £399 (save £100)

Equipped with Voice Adjust Technology and Dolby Digital 5.1 decoding and streaming via the built-in Chromecast or Bluetooth, the Polk MagniFi 2 is packed with features and offers a modern design.View Deal

The MagniFi 2 has both wi-fi and Google Chromecast Audio built-in, promising easy streaming from Amazon Music HD, Apple Music, Roon, Qobuz, Spotify, Tidal and more. Bluetooth streaming is also onboard.

Three HDMI 2.0 inputs ensure 4K HDR support, and Polk promises that the MagniFi 2 automatically works with Samsung, LG, Vizio, TCL, and Sony TV remotes to control volume.

In addition, the MagniFi 2 features Polk Audio’s patented Voice Adjust Technology, which lets users customise voice levels to tailor dialogue and intelligibility to their taste.

