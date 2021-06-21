Save 40% on Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones with this superb Prime day deal

With many of the best Prime Day headphones deals already live we’ve spotted an epic saving of 40% on one of our favourite pairs of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones around, the Sony WH-1000XM3.

The Sony WH-1000XM3s are some of the best over-ear headphones that we've tested (well, they were before their successors, the brand-new Sony WH-1000XM4, arrived). But these multi-Award-winning headphones remain a superb option and are currently available to Prime members for only £198, which is a healthy saving of £132 over their standard retail price of £330.

If you're ready to pull the trigger on a new pair of wireless noise-cancelling headphones, they rarely get much better than the Sony WH-1000XM3.

Sony headphones Prime Day deal

Available in black or silver, the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones look as good as they sound, and we can attest that they are one of the most comfortable pairs of on-ears we’ve tried.

These Sony headphones sport a 30-hour battery life, quick charging, clever noise-cancelling tech and touch controls. Sonically they deliver an open, spacious sound that gives every instrument, effect and vocal room to breathe. No wonder they have won back-to-back What Hi-Fi? Awards since they launched in 2018.

All their strengths make them brilliant all-rounders, whether you want the perfect long-haul travel companion, an office upgrade or a new commute compadre. Or if you're stuck at home, they make a fine sonic upgrade to your computer, TV or hi-fi.

