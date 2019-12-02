Best Cyber Monday record player deals 2019 UK

Whether you're looking for your first budget record player or are a long-standing vinyl fan hankering after a more premium turntable, there's almost certainly a deal with your name on it.

From entry-level decks at budget prices, to more premium offerings delivering serious levels of sound quality, there are plenty of turntable deals to check out.

You can choose from turntables with integrated speakers, wireless Bluetooth turntables, and even portable record players.

Here's our pick of the best turntable deals you can get during the 2019 Cyber Monday sales.

Sony PS-LX310BT Bluetooth turntable £200 £169 at Sevenoaks

Now with a £30 saving, we can't pass up an opportunity to remind you of this five-star deck with Bluetooth capabilities (for Bluetooth headphone pairing, for example) plus a built-in phono pre-amp. Even at £200 it's an absolute steal. View Deal

Sony PS-HX500 £400 £249.99 at Sevenoaks

Want to rip vinyl to hi-res? Of course you do. This entertaining turntable has that ability, sounds great while it's doing so and these days is a serious bargain.View Deal

Audio Technica AT-LP5 £329 £249 at Richer Sounds

A true plug-in-and-play turntable with the ability to rip your vinyl to digital files, the AT-LP5 pairs useful features with an entertaining and insightful sonic performance.View Deal

NAD C 558 £449 £399 at Sevenoaks

NAD has a good track record with decks around the budget/midrange price, so one with a £50 discount should be seriously considered.View Deal

Rega Planar 3 £649 £579 at Audio T

A multiple Award-winner, the Rega Planar 3 is as good as it gets for this sort of money. This deal is the cheapest price we've found, though it doesn't come fitted with a cartridge.View Deal

The best deals on the best turntables

Want the best record player at your chosen price point? Below you'll see all our favourite, five-star turntables, and where you can find the cheapest price on each one.