Amazon Cyber Monday UK deals 2019: the biggest and best deals

Amazon Cyber Monday deals have landed. As soon as night follows day, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday, and along with many of the best deals carrying on through the weekend and into Monday, Amazon is also dropping new Cyber Monday deals. Yes, really.

Are the deals any good? Well, not all of them. But we've done the hard work for you and sorted through all the Amazon deals to pick out the top bargains that are genuinely worth considering. And it might just be the ideal time to splash the cash on that big ticket item you've been thinking about, or to do some Christmas shopping and save yourself some money. Or just buy a new toaster.

As well as Amazon devices deals, the retail giant will be offering Lightning Deals and a selection of deals under £15, so you don't need to spend a fortune to get yourself a Cyber Monday bargain.

Read on for our round-up of the best Amazon Cyber Monday deals, including the cheapest prices on Amazon Echo and Fire TV devices, cheap-as-chips 4K TVs, plus wireless headphones, wireless speakers, soundbars, and more.

Fancy browsing the whole sale for yourself? You can find the Amazon Cyber Monday sale here.

Best Amazon deals

The best Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Sony 32in HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £199 at Amazon

A 42 per cent Cyber Monday saving gets you a decently specc'd, well-reviewed 32in TV for just £199. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £50 now £30

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's £20 off. Exactly. View Deal

Sonos One £199 £148

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Sonos One SL £179 £138

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast smart speaker £270 £99

Our favourite portable Bluetooth speaker just got smarter. The first speaker to feature Amazon Alexa, the Megablast combines weatherproof build, great sound quality and voice-control features. It's even more tempting at half the price...View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ear headphones £90 £59.07

These headphones have been around a few years, which explains the price cut, but as previous Award-winners they still represent great value. They offer a comfortable fit, attractive design plus a clear and detailed sound.View Deal

Sonos Beam £389 £329

Sonos's soundbar adds some audio oomph to your films, TV shows and games. Voice control comes as standard, plus like other Sonos speakers, it plays nice with other devices too. A great home cinema upgrade.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £79

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 £229

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 20% on these headphones right now.View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in QLED TV £3799 £2199

A big discount by Amazon makes Samsung's 4K flagship TV even more tempting than it was at launch. It delivers a bright picture, is a pleasure to use and has the brilliant One Connect box, which handles all of the connections so you don't have loads of cables running into the display itself.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £199

A 4K player is a must accompaniment for any UHD TV and Sony's making it very hard to go elsewhere with the X800 nearly down to half price. Wireless multi-room and Bluetooth-enabled.View Deal

Sony NW-A45 High Resolution Walkman £180 £129.99

With 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth and 24-bit/192kHz PCM, DSD support and a What Hi-Fi? 2019 Award, this is one well-spec'd budget hi-res music player.View Deal

Amazon device deals

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock £60 £35

"All in all, the Echo Dot with Clock is the best-sounding and most useful such smart speaker Amazon has designed so far". That's what we said on reviewing – and awarding five stars to – Amazon's newest Echo Dot arrival. With a 42% discount at Amazon, this one probably won't last long. Our advice? Hurry. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K was £50 now £30

This is a great 4K video streamer at its normal price of £50, so with any money off it's a veritable bargain. Under review, we concluded, "For such a low price, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K has all the apps you need, supports all current HDR formats and throws in Dolby Atmos." And now it's £20 off. Exactly. View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 tablet 16GB £50 £30 at Amazon

It's a 40% saving on Amazon's best-selling tablet with Alexa inbuilt – and when it was only £50 to start with, that means £20 stays in your sky-rocket. A rock-bottom price for a versatile smart-home controller (or reliable option for keeping children amused on those long Christmas car journeys.)View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £79.99 at Amazon

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this price.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 £80 £49.99

Want all the Alexa smart speaker features with the added bonus of a video screen? Of course you do. The new Echo Show 5 is fresh from a five-star review, and now reduced by £30.View Deal

4 months of Amazon Music Unlimited £39.96 £0.99 at Amazon

If you're a new customer to Amazon, this massive near-£39 saving is a no-brainer. And Prime members still make a big saving on what would otherwise be a £7.99 per month ad-free, unlimited skip and download streaming service. A stonking deal ahead of Cyber Monday. View Deal

Headphone deals

Sennheiser Momentum Free £170 £85 at Amazon

The Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ears take all that's great about the M2 in-ears and place it in a wireless package. An unfussy design with six hours of battery life, they come with an in-line remote and mic. You'd get the same powerful and dynamic sound from the wired version – no small feat. View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless £280 £199 at Amazon

No wires to your mobile and no wires connecting them to each other; that's the joy of true wireless headphones. Perfect for exercise or other tangle-free fun, the charge case extends the battery life up to 12 hours in total. They're sonically well balanced, full of detail and present a really clear and open soundstage. A serious saving to be had here.View Deal

AKG K92 over-ear headphones £50 £42.83

These detailed, smooth and rhythmically sound AKG over-ear headphones are the best budget wired headphones currently available to buy. "AKG strikes gold with these great value headphones" is what we said when these AKG headphones were £50, and now they're £8 off.View Deal

Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay E8 wireless headphones £275 £139

A very chic set of truly wireless buds from B&O. While they have been superseded by the 2.0 version (which offers Qi wireless charging support and a slightly longer battery life) you still get two additional four-hour charges from the stylish leather case here. View Deal

ENACFIRE true wireless earbuds £125.99 £53.99

Save a ridiculous amount of money on these true wireless bluetooth earphones. They come with a mic, portable charging case and the promise of 18 hours of battery life. Don't expect Sony-challenging sound but they look like a decent budget option.View Deal

Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 in-ear headphones £90 £59.07

These headphones have been around a few years, which explains the price cut, but as previous Award-winners they still represent great value. They offer a comfortable fit, attractive design plus a clear and detailed sound.View Deal

Beats X wireless headphones £110 £79.99

Save 27% on the Beats X wireless headphones, that's a £30 discount on the original price. If you love the Beats look and sound that's a bargain but for everyone else, rest assured they do deliver impressive performance for the price.View Deal

B&O Beoplay H9i wireless headphones £329 £289

If you're in the market for a premium pair of wireless, noise-cancelling headphones, the H9is tick a lot of boxes. Their design oozes luxury and includes touch controls and a proximity sensor to aid ease of use. Battery life is 18 hours.View Deal

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones £150 £79

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

Grado GW100 Wireless on-ears £200 £159

Grado's first pair of wireless headphones deliver on the company's typical promise: a unique, love it or hate it design, but unarguably great sound quality. View Deal

Bose QC 35 II noise-cancelling headphones £330 £229

The QuietComfort range from Bose has always been dependable and these wireless, noise-cancelling smart headphones are predictably great on-the-go. At this price, they make for excellent companions, not least if you value top-class noise-cancelling.View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling £330 £229

Sony's superb flagship wireless noise-cancelling headphones keep getting better and better, but the price is only getting lower. A five-star product, you can save an impressive 20% on these headphones right now.View Deal

TV deals

Sony 32in HD Ready HDR Smart TV £349 £199 at Amazon

A 42 per cent Cyber Monday saving gets you a decently specc'd, well-reviewed 32in TV for just £199. There's direct access to plenty of smart video apps as well as the benefit of HDR support.

View Deal

Samsung 50-inch RU7100 4K Smart TV £549 £389

Save £190 on this bargain 2019 Samsung 4K HDR TV, which has built-in access to a superb range of apps and decent support for HDR technologies. It might be one of Samsung's budget panels, but at £359 it appears cracking value for money. View Deal

Samsung QE65Q90R 65in QLED TV £3799 £2199

A big discount by Amazon makes Samsung's 4K flagship TV even more tempting than it was at launch. It delivers a bright picture, is a pleasure to use and has the brilliant One Connect box, which handles all of the connections so you don't have loads of cables running into the display itself.View Deal

Speaker deals

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom £90 £49

Smaller still (about the size of a coffee mug), this five-star budget Bluetooth speaker has good sound and a rugged build, making it an ideal travel speaker option. It's available in a range of colours, too.View Deal

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Lite (black) £119 £64.99

If there's one name you can trust to get portable Bluetooth right, it's Ultimate Ears. Promising 360-degree immersive surround sound, a waterproof IPX7 rating, 15-hours of playtime and 30m Bluetooth range, the Boom 2 is a bargain. View Deal

Q Acoustics 3020 stereo speakers for £149 £119

These former Award-winning bookshelf speakers are a bargain at this price. While there are newer versions, these 3020s still deliver a refined, punchy sound. They aren't fussy in terms of connections or sound, so should fit with most music systems.View Deal

Sonos One £199 £148

Essentially the Sonos Play:1 with added voice control, this smart speaker gives you awesome sound without breaking the bank. A pair of class D amplifiers provide room-filling sound.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) £50 £22

An easy and excellent way to get your smart home started, the Echo Dot works well on its own or can be integrated into other smart home and AV products, bringing voice control and streaming just a command away. View Deal

Sonos One SL £179 £138

The One SL is the same as the One, just without the voice control smarts. But if you're looking for a smart speaker that ties into the Sonos ecosystem and doesn't cost a bomb, you've found it.View Deal

Ultimate Ears Megablast smart speaker £270 £99

Our favourite portable Bluetooth speaker just got smarter. The first speaker to feature Amazon Alexa, the Megablast combines weatherproof build, great sound quality and voice-control features. It's even more tempting at half the price...View Deal

Home cinema deals

Sonos Playbase (white) £699 £499 at Amazon

What this Sonos soundbase offers is simplicity, style, a sonic upgrade over any flatscreen telly in existence and currently, a serious saving. You'll also get seamless, simple multi-room integration and almost limitless musical options. An ideal buy for Sonos fans – but you'll have to hurry. View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 Blu-ray player £400 £199 at Amazon

Any Sony product reduced by 50% makes us sit up and pay attention. But this is a stone cold, five star product, with a £200 saving. Whatever Amazon calls it (Black Friday or it's sibling Cyber Monday) we call it a top deal. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Cube £109.99 £79.99

A brilliant video streamer that's packed with apps (including, now, the Apple TV app) and produces a great picture and sound. It'll also allow you to control your entire AV system via Alexa. Great value before, it's a steal at this price.View Deal

Logitech Harmony remote £299.99 £149 at Amazon

Remember universal remote controls? Logitech remembers. And in fact turns out some rather nifty remotes for controlling multiple devices with one button press. A 61% saving makes this Amazon deal very tempting.View Deal

Sony UBP-X700 4K Upscaling Blu-ray player £270 £186

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, this is an impressive 4K Blu-ray that delivers a stunningly natural 4K picture for an affordable price - it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser.View Deal

Epson EH-TW650 Full HD projector £599 £449

The Epson EH-TW650 is a fantastic frills-free Full HD projector for anyone wanting a big screen on a budget. What's more, it scored five stars in our recent review.View Deal

Q Acoustics M2 soundbase for £299 £149

This excellent five-star soundbase features 80 watts of power, a built-in subwoofer and wide sound dispersion. While this enhances TV audio it'll also play music thanks to aptX Bluetooth connectivity. It sounds great, too.View Deal

Sony UBP-X800 4K Blu-ray player £399 £245

A 4K player is a must accompaniment for any UHD TV and Sony's making it very hard to go elsewhere with the X800 nearly down to half price. Wireless multi-room and Bluetooth-enabled.View Deal

Yamaha YAS-207 soundbar £350 £249

This excellent soundbar from Yamaha is a clear step above entry-level models in terms of quality, with a detailed and spacious soundfield and tight, tonally balanced delivery. Take advantage of Bluetooth connectivity and the 4K-compatible HDMI input.View Deal

Philips 70-Inch 4K TV + Philips soundbar £1062 £699

An excellent price for a 70-inch TV and Bluetooth soundbar combo. This 34% saving is only valid until midnight, though, so we'd act quickly if you're in the market for a new TV system.

View Deal

Hi-Fi deals

Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB £245 £199

This sturdy direct-drive turntable converts your favourite vinyl to digital files via a USB output. Expect plenty of midrange detail and top-end crispness, all nicely integrated.View Deal

ION Audio Max LP £75 £69

Looking for a bargain turntable? We can't vouch for its sound quality but its plug-and-play manner and ability to record your vinyl as digital files is neat for the price. View Deal

Sony NW-A45 hi-res budget Walkman £180 £129

With a 3.1in touch screen for an intuitive operation, a 16GB internal memory that's expandable via micro SD slot, a 45-hour battery life, Bluetooth, and 24-bit/192kHz PCM and DSD support, this is one well-specified budget portable music player.View Deal

Roberts Stream 94i radio £200 £159 at Amazon

This multi-talented radio brings DAB+, DAB, FM and internet radio to your home, and its built-in Bluetooth makes it ideal for use as a general wireless speaker. Most important, though, is its Award-winning sound. View Deal

Roberts Revival iStream 3 £200 £180 at Amazon

It might look like a throwback, but this radio's feature set is thoroughly modern. It can play streaming services like Spotify and Tidal, has Bluetooth for wirelessly connecting to your phone, and its sound is suitably warm and welcoming. It's available in a couple of colours at this reduced price.View Deal

Cyber Monday deals from around the web