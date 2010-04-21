The Revo Domino D3 is unremarkably proportioned and an unassuming looker, but where a rubbery feel is concerned it's a definite front-runner.



The same can't be said of the ergonomics. The little joystick is vague in operation, and the on-screen menus are small.

Still, feature-wise there's FM, DAB and internet radio reception, an iPod dock and access to Last.fm.



Plenty of vigour

It's a reasonably poised and quite energetic listen, with plenty of vigour up in the higher echelons of the frequency range.



There's better overall balance to some rival offerings, though – if not quite such a touchy-feely finish. Despite having a wealth of sound adjustment, the Revo does overstate low frequencies, to the detriment of the music.

