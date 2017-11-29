Trending

Yves Saint Laurent gives B&O Play wireless speakers and headphones new look

The Christmas collaboration sees the BeoPlay A9 and P2 speakers and BeoPlay H9 headphones get French facelifts.

To mark Yves Saint Laurent’s “unique” residency in Paris’ Collette department store from 27th November to 20th December, the two brands have co-created “collector” versions of three existing BeoPlay products: the premium BeoPlay A9 and less premium BeoPlay P2 wireless speakers, and the BeoPlay H9 bluetooth headphones.

In the case of the BeoPlay A9 (the big brother to the five-star BeoPlay A6), the Saint Lauren edition builds on the speaker’s impressive sound and vast streaming features with an all-black design that wears the crocodile-embossed Cocco Matis leather on the legs, black anodization on the aluminium ring, and a silver printed logo on the back.

The Beoplay A9 with Saint Laurent is priced €2499 – a fair bit more than the standard version’s £1500 price, then.

At the more modest end, the collaboration gives the Beoplay P2 an all-black design, a silver Saint Laurent logo on the front aluminium grill, and a €169 price sticker.

The Beoplay H9 with Saint Laurent wireless over-ears, priced €499, also feature an all-black design, and boast perforated black lambskin cushions, and aluminium ear cups engraved with both brand's logos.

