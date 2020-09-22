Xbox Series X pre-orders are live! Here's where to buy a new Xbox

Xbox Series X pre-orders begin globally today. They're now live in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and European territories, with pre-orders in the US and Canada starting later today.

That means only one thing: it's now (or very soon) time for Xbox fans around the world to make their purchase while there are still consoles available.

Remember that the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are priced at £449 ($499, AU$749) and £249 ($299, AU$499) respectively. If you're not sure which is the right one for you, then take a look at our Xbox Series X vs Xbox Series S comparison before you pull the trigger.

Both consoles hit the shelves on the 10th November, but don't expect it to be easy to walk into a shop and pick one up on launch day. An online pre-order is the best way to guarantee yourself a next-gen console in time for Christmas.

UK: Xbox Series X pre-orders live now

The Xbox Series X costs £449 in the UK while the all-digital Xbox Series S is £249. Below are links to the major UK shops taking part in the Xbox pre-orders. The pre-order price is identical across all stores. Other stores are available.

US: Xbox Series X pre-orders start 8am PT, 11am ET

The Xbox Series X pre-order process rolls out across the USA at 8am PT. So, that's 9am MT, 10am CT and 11am ET.

The Xbox Series X costs $499 in the US while the all-digital Xbox Series S is $299. Below are links to the major US shops taking part in the Xbox pre-orders. The pre-order price is identical across all stores. Other stores are available.

Rest of the world: Xbox Series X pre-orders

Shoppers in Australia and New Zealand were the first to get their Xbox Series X pre-orders in, with the 8am pre-order time arriving at these time zones first.

The price of the Xbox Series X in Australia is AU$749. In New Zealand, it's NZ$799.

The price of the Xbox Series S in Australia is AU$499. In New Zealand, it's NZ$549.

Canadians will have to wait for 8am PT today, when the Xbox Series X can be pre-ordered for CA$599 and the Xbox Series S can be pre-ordered for CA$379.

