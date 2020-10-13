When does Amazon Prime Day 2020 end?

This year, Amazon Prime Day is running for 48 hours. It's well under way now, but when does Prime Day – and therefore Prime Day deals – end?

The madness of all the official Prime Day deals is guaranteed to be live until Wednesday 14th 11:59pm BST / 11:59pm PT / 2:59am ET (Thursday), but we wouldn't be surprised if some Prime Day discounts were carried into the next few days – as was the case last year, and the year before that.

Still, we wouldn't rely on that being the case. If you've spotted a deal you definitely want we'd be hesitant to recommend you wait until the last minute in case stocks go!

To benefit from Amazon Prime Day deals, you have to be an Amazon Prime member. But if you aren't part of the Prime family already, don't sweat – you can sign up for a 30-day free trial now (here in the UK / here in the US).

If you don't want to keep your subscription to the £7.99/$12.99 service after Prime Day (or after the 30 days are up), you can simply cancel anytime.