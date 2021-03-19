What Hi-Fi?'s British Hi-Fi Week kicks off on Monday!

It's time to dust-off your union jack, give any British hi-fi you own an extra workout and polish, and celebrate the best of British hi-fi with us. Next week we'll be saluting some of the most influential British brands, products and technologies to have appeared in What Hi-Fi?.

We'll also be speaking to Cyrus about its all-new XR Series, asking hi-fi brands what 'British sound' is to them, and bringing you fresh reviews of British hi-fi kit from Wharfedale, Cambridge Audio, KEF and Spendor. And that's not all!

While the definition of a British company has become increasingly blurred, there remains a great number of audio companies from the British Isles that have delivered (and, in the face of Brexit, overcome adversities to continue to deliver) great hi-fi products for our listening pleasure.

From speakers to streamers, amplifiers to turntables, British hi-fi continues to punch above its weight when it comes to delivering great sound. And even as the world becomes smaller, and we all have the chance to see, hear, review and buy products from all over the globe (something we're very happy about), rest assured What Hi-Fi? will continue to champion the best of British.

In the meantime, here's some features from British HiFi Week 2020: