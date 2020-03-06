What Hi-Fi?'s Best of the Week

It's been a Disney Plus-heavy week at What Hi-Fi? as news on the streaming service's catalogue and platform support has been coming thick and fast. We even got our first look at the service.

You can catch up with the latest announcements on Disney below, as well as our pick of the best Record Store Day 2020 releases, our thorough lowdown on Samsung's TVs for the year, and more.

Dali Rubicon 2 C: "an appealing all-in-one solution"

Looking for an all-in-one streaming speaker system? Here's an excellent one for your consideration.

Dali's Rubicon 2 Cs are an amalgamation of the company's five-star Rubicon 2 passive speakers (they borrow the drivers and cabinet construction) and the 2018 Callisto active speakers, from which they take the company’s capable Class D amplifier technology. And the result is a very fine pair of active standmounts indeed.

Read in full: Dali Rubicon 2 C

Dali Rubicon 2 C (Image credit: Dali)

Our pick of Record Store Day 2020 releases

The record industry's favourite annual celebration has fittingly kicked off with the announcement of all the exclusive, one-off releases that will be available for vinyl fans to buy on Record Store Day 2020 (Saturday 18th April is the day to mark in your calendars).

There are over 450 records for your perusal, including new material from Christine & The Queens, Paul McCartney, Primal Scream and My Chemical Romance. And our pick of the bunch includes a huge nine-disc Notorious B.I.G box-set.

Read in full: 10 of the best releases for Record Store Day 2020

Disney+ is nigh

With a fortnight to go until the Disney Plus (Disney+) video streaming service launches in the UK, news and announcements regarding platform support and catalogue are coming thick and fast.

This week we learnt that the app will be on Sky and Amazon Fire devices (among others) at launch, and we also now know everything on the catalogue, which includes The Simpsons, 500 films, 350 TV series and a slate of 26 original shows.

You can read everything you could possibly want to know about Disney Plus or alternatively our Disney Plus hands-on review.

The man behind Roksan and Vertere talks...

...turntables and cables. Touraj Moghaddam is still probably best known as the founder of Roksan Audio and the designer of the long-running, innovative and rather brilliant Xerxes and TMS turntables.

But for most of the last decade, he’s been quietly building his Vertere Acoustics brand into a byword for excellence when it comes to vinyl replay and cable manufacture.

We met Touraj to find out more about his hi-fi background and the experiences that have led to his decades-long successes.

Read in full: Touraj Moghaddam: the man behind Roksan and Vertere talks turntables and cables

Touraj Moghaddam (Image credit: Vertere Acoustics)

The best true wireless buds might get even better

Our favourite true wireless earbuds could be in line for an aptX HD Bluetooth upgrade. According to The Walkman Blog, Sony's five-star WF-1000XM3s briefly appeared on Qualcomm's aptX website, described as being 'aptX HD enabled'. That should give them a considerable performance boost – and another reason to choose them over the Apple AirPods.

Consider our collective fingers, toes and cables crossed for this upgrade.

Read in full: Sony WF-1000XM3 earbuds might get aptX HD upgrade



The A-Zs on Samsung's 2020 TVs

With several 8K QLED and MicroLED TVs in its arsenal, Samsung's TV line-up is perhaps the most forward-thinking out there – even if much of the consumer world isn't quite ready for all of it.

Of course, Samsung also has its more accessible 4K QLED and LCD TV ranges, and for 2020 these promise to be better than ever. We have run through every model and feature of the forthcoming tellies for your information, but be warned: reading it could have you mentally attributing your summer funds to a new screen.

Read in full: Samsung 2020 TV lineup: everything you need to know

