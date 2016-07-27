Dolby has announced seven new Walt Disney Studios movies will be shown in Dolby Cinema locations around the world. Disney Pixar’s Cars 3 is one of those seven and will be the 50th film to be produced with both Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision.

The seven new Disney films bring the total number of Disney films to be released in Dolby Cinema up to 17. The seven new titles include Marvel’s Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy 2, plus Disney’s Beauty and the Beast and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. All seven titles will be released over the coming months of 2016 and into 2017.

4K broadcast trials begin in US

The trial aims to get new 4K set-top boxes into US homes and receiving live 4K broadcasts by the end of 2016.

SES, a communications satellite owner based in Luxembourg, has signed Ultra HD trial agreements with various cable TV companies in the United States, and will beam pictures from four 4K satellite TV channels: Fashion One 4K, NASA TV UHD, High 4K TV and the company’s own UHD1 channel.

In the UK, Sky has recently announced its own Ultra HD service as part of its Sky Q platform, although these are on-demand programmes as opposed to live broadcasts.

Pure Elan E3

Pure has unveiled a colourful new portable radio, the Elan E3, available in red, blue and grey.

On the front there’s a 2.8in TFT full colour display which can show the radio station you’re listening to, album artwork and even weather reports complete with pictures of the presenter (where supported).

Sound delivered through the 3in full range speaker driver can be adjusted using six EQ presets, while bass, treble and loudness can also be tweaked. Other features include a digital clock, two alarms and a kitchen timer.

The Elan E3 takes four AA batteries if you don't want it plugged into a wall socket. The Pure Elan is available now exclusively from Argos for £50.

Ruark Audio turns 30

More radio news, as Ruark Audio celebrates turning 30 with a limited edition radio.

The company has given the Ruark R1 radio a Swiss red soft lacquer finish. The new model, called R1-30, also has a commemorative badge on the casing to reflect Ruark’s 30th anniversary. The R1-30 is available now for £199.

