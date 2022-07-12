Want to save £400? Samsung's cheapest QLED TV is under half price with this Prime Day deal

Samsung's smallest, cheapest QLED TV is now even cheaper (but not any smaller). The 43-inch Q60A has dropped a staggering 55 per cent, bringing it down from £749 to just £339 (opens in new tab). That's under half price. Madness.

The 43-inch model is Samsung's smallest and cheapest QLED TV. It lacks some top tier features like HDMI 2.1 and 4K@120 for gamers, but at this price, who's arguing?

The Q60A was Samsung's entry-level QLED TV in its 2021 range. (QLED is Samsung's rival to OLED technology, though it has since added the latter to its stable.) It's available in more sizes than any of its other TVs: 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 60-inch, 65-inch, 70-inch, 75-inch and 85-inch. This deal is for the 43-incher.

Of course, this being an entry-level model, it does mean some compromises. The big spec downgrade is to the HDMIs, as there's no HDMI 2.1 socket here. That means there's no 4K@120Hz or VRR support, but ALLM and eARC do feature, and the Motion Xcelerator Turbo tech is designed to give a 120Hz-like experience despite the 60Hz panel. So while hardcore gamers would be better served elsewhere, casual gamers should be more than happy.

You also miss out on Samsung's One Connect box (which keeps the cables nice and tidy), the firm's Ultra-Wide Viewing Angle and Anti-Reflective Panel.

Still, it's a lot of TV for just £339 (opens in new tab). And with a saving of £410, you could splash out on a nice soundbar or surround system, or even another Q60A.

