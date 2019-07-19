Walmart's Big Save sale ends Sunday: iPads, AirPods, $300 55in 4K TV

Walmart has extended its Big Save summer sale event to Sunday 21st July, so if you've still cash to splash after Prime Day you may be interested in the best tech bargains you can bag this weekend.

We've picked 8 of the deals, which include a 60in Hisense TV for $370, money off Apple AirPods, an iPad and a Bose soundbar, a Vizio soundbar/sub system for $158, and more!

Hisense 60" 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV $500 $369.99

A 60 inch 4K UHD from Hisense with Roku smarts built-in. There's also Motion Rate processing technology, which should avoid gaming lag or shaking during fast action scenes, plus three-month access to CBS All Access for free (worth $25).View Deal

Bose Solo 5 TV sound system $249 $199

Thought you didn't have room for an extra bit of kit by the TV? Think again. This has to be one of the most compact soundbars we’ve seen. We praised its looks and user-friendliness too.View Deal

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $199 $145

Amazon has the cheapest AirPods price around right now for the latest model wireless earbuds, which come complete with a wireless charging case and direct interaction with Siri. A bargain at $145.View Deal

Roku Streaming Stick HD $49 $34

A cheap way to upgrade your TV with access to 500,000+ streaming movies and TV episode over free and paid-for channels and services.View Deal

Sony WH-XB700 Wireless Headphones $130 $89.99

Sony is top of the pile when it comes to noise-cancelling cans, making some of our favorite sets in recent years. While this particular model isn't one we've tested, Sony can usually be relied upon when it comes to quality, comfort and sound – and we welcome the $40 saving, too. View Deal

Sceptre 55 inch 4K LED TV $399.99 $219.99

Big-selling cheap 4K TV brand Sceptre is offering this super-cheap 55 inch 4K TV in the Walmart sales. Almost half price, you get four HDMI inputs, 10,000:1 contrast ratio, and optical and headphone connections.View Deal

