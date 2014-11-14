The company already offers a combined fixed broadband and TV service in the Netherlands, but it has now confirmed the UK market is next in its sights – with the service due to be up and running some time in the new year.

According to the Telegraph, Vodafone is going to make use of the 21,000km fibre optic "backbone" network bought from Cable & Wireless Worldwide to help reduce costs.

However, it's thought that Vodafone will still have to use BT's national network "for the final link into homes". It was also suggested that a link with BSkyB and TalkTalk could follow.

With Vodafone revealing its half-year results, regional CEO for Europe Philipp Humm told analysts and investors that the company was confident of having a "good national competitive offer".

Humm said: "We are fully committed, using the strong asset we have with Cable & Wireless to be in the market with a competitive play."

