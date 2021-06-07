Vizio PQX is an 85in 4K TV with nearly 800 local dimming zones and HDM 2.1

We're not even halfway through 2021 and Vizio has already taken the wraps off its 2022 TVs. And, with sizes ranging from 24 to 85in, it looks like there's something for everyone.

Taking pride of place is the PQX Series of LED TVs and an 85in model which has a whopping 792 local dimming zones. The more zones a TV has in theory, the greater the degree of control the television has over the picture, especially in areas like contrast and brightness.

This set has a maximum brightness of 3000 nits, while the two other P Series models (the 65in and 75in PQ9) max out at 1200 nits. All boast 4K resolution, HDMI 2.1 support with 4K@120Hz, VRR (handy for gaming on a PS5 or Xbox Series X) and AMD FreeSync Premium. They also support HDR10, HDR10+, HLG and Dolby Vision HDR. Input lag is claimed to be under 7ms.

Vizio has created its own voice assistant, called Vizio Voice. It works just like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, letting you control the TV just by speaking. It comes as standard on all 2022 models.

Also new is an upgraded version of Vizio's SmartCast platform. This promises to load faster, and adds Fox Now, Paramount Plus and CW to the mix (streaming apps like Apple TV, Disney+, Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video were already available).

The accompanying Vizio remote has no fewer than seven branded buttons for streaming services – if you've seen a more heavily branded remote, we want to know about it.

Chromecast, AirPlay and HomeKit are also supported, for all your wireless/smart home needs.

Finally, Vizio even offers an optional height-adjustable base that should allow you to squeeze in a soundbar.

Here's a brief overview of the other new sets.

MQ7 Series Quantum: Sizes: 50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75in | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | HDMI: 4

50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75in | 4K | Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | 4 MQ6 Series Quantum: Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75in | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | HDMI: 3

43, 50, 55, 65, 70, 75in | 4K | Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | 3 V6 Series: Sizes: 70, 75in | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | HDMI: 3

70, 75in | 4K | Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | 3 V5 Series: Sizes: 43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75in | Resolution: 4K | HDR: Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | HDMI: 3

43, 50, 55, 58, 65, 70, 75in | 4K | Dolby Vision, HDR10/10+, HLG | 3 D4 Series: Sizes: 24, 32in | Resolution: FHD | HDR: N/A | HDMI: 2

24, 32in | FHD | N/A | 2 D Series: Sizes: 24, 32, 40, 43in (FHD); 24, 32in (HD)| Resolution: FHD/HD | HDR: N/A | HDMI: 2

The new V Series and D Series models are available now in the US, while the M Series will launch in July/August and the P Series in July. Only US prices have been announced for now – the PQX doesn't have a price as yet, but with the 75in PQ9 fetching $2200, don't expect it to come cheap.

