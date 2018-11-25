The 5 best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

As sure as night follow day, Cyber Monday follows Black Friday. And there are still plenty of great TV deals.

We've scoured the best Cyber Monday TV deals and whittled all the 4K TV deals down to one perfect list, with what we think are not only the five best TV deals out there right now, but five genuinely great TV bargains.

And there's something for everyone here; we've picked out 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch TVs, a couple of great OLED TV deals and even a mix of brands, should you have a preference for LG or Samsung, say. So without further ado...

5 best Cyber Monday 4K TV deals

Hisense H43AE6100UK 4K Smart TV £329 £279 at Amazon This is a good four-star Hisense TV, but with the price drop, it makes it really good. 4K and HD video, all the usual smart TV apps, a solid enough interface and all the expected video connections make this one of the best 43in TV deals we've seen.View Deal

Samsung UE50NU7020 £599 £399 at Currys A 50-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV, this Samsung UE50NU7020 has had £200 shaved off the price across the Black Friday weekend. It supports 4K Ultra HD pictures and the latest HDR10+ video technology, has iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and YouTube, plus two HDMI 2.0 inputs and two USB connections.View Deal

Philips 50PUS6703 4K TV £599 £399 at Argos This might just be the best Black Friday 50-inch TV deal. A What Hi-Fi? Awards winner, you can get £200 off the retail price and enjoy brilliant Ultra HD images, Ambilight technology and an excellent smart TV platform. For £399, it's a bargain.View Deal

LG OLED55B8SLC OLED TV £1479 £1299 at Sevenoaks The cheapest 4K OLED TV in LG's 2018 range is now even more affordable. This is a brilliant OLED TV from the company responsible for the best OLED TVs on the market. You can't go wrong with this award-winning TV, which is one of the Best Cyber Monday TV deals we've seen so far.View Deal

LG OLED65C8PLA 4K OLED TV £3999 £2299 at Richer Sounds The LG C8 model is heavily discounted in all sizes and this 65-inch model has a big saving. Thanks to the new processor inside, we would definitely opt for the C8 over the B8 if you can afford it and want the very best possible OLED picture.View Deal

