The 7 best Prime Day headphone deals: AirPods, Sony, Beats, Bose

Until Black Friday rolls around in November, it's very unlikely you'll see the breadth and depth of headphones deals that are currently available right now during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

There are thousands of Prime Day deals live on Amazon's website right now, with other competitors rallying to match (and sometimes undercut) the online retail Goliath's discounts. But you don't have time to scour the sites, do you?

Luckily we do, and we've heralded seven headphones deals the best on the market.

There's something for everyone, with budget wireless noise-cancelling on-ears sitting alongside discounted AirPods and and sub-$70 running earbuds. You'll have to be quick, though – Prime Day prices only run until midnight.

Cowin E7 noise-cancelling headphones $60 $41 on Amazon

Amazon's no.1 selling headphones, the Cowin E7 promise bags of features for very little outlay. Long battery life, active noise-cancelling, hands-free calls, comfort and portability – all for what amounts to pocket change in the audio world. Deal ends Tuesday 16th 11:59pm (PT)

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones $198 $89 on Amazon

With more than $100 off these noise-cancelling headphones, they have gone from solid 4-star headphones to something of a must-buy. Their punchy sound and solid features are backed by a 30-hour battery life – what's not to like? Deal ends Tuesday 16th 5am (PT)

Apple AirPods with Charging Case $159 $145

Amazon has the cheapest AirPods price around right now for the latest model wireless earbuds, which come complete with a wireless charging case and Siri voice control.

With the wireless charging case, the Prime Day price is $179.

With the wireless charging case, the Prime Day price is $179.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones $300 $140

These Beats on-ear headphones offer impressive wireless technology, excellent battery life and a hefty sound. Now they have been discounted by $150 it's hard not to recommend them – especially to the fashion-conscious out there!

Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones £229 $159 on Amazon

Portable, convenient, wireless and a very swish carry case; these over-ear headphones will doubtless sound decent whether making calls or listening to music. With 15 hours of battery life and Bluetooth streaming, you'll be looking good from Prime Day. Deal ends Tuesday 16th 11:59pm (PT)

Jabra Elite Active 45e wireless earbuds $99.99 $68.99

You can make a healthy saving on these Jabra wireless earbuds, which promise 9 hours of battery life, come with waterproof IP67 rating, built-in microphones for calls and the Jabra Sound+ app.

Deal ends Monday 15th 11:59pm (PT)

Deal ends Monday 15th 11:59pm (PT)

View Deal

Sennheiser HD 599 SE headphones $200 $99.95

Top of the Sennheiser 500 range, these open back headphones are a set of deluxe cushioned hi-fi listeners for the home. They come with cables for home and on-the-go and have one of the best discounts for Prime Day. Get them while they're hot. Deal ends Tuesday 16th 10am (PT)

