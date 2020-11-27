The 7 best Black Friday deals under £25

It's Black Friday and – while you're not here to drop huge amounts of cash – you are up for dipping your toes into the deals pool and you do want something for the music and home cinema lover in your life. Who says you can't cash in on the action? Definitely not us – in fact here are seven top deals that right now will set you back less than a round at the local. (Oh, the local...)

With prices in the world of hi-fi, electronics and audio being split open for Black Friday this year, a smorgasbord of extra deals has now been brought to the table – if you know where to look.

And do ya? Do ya, punk? We jest, of course. We've had plenty of time to bring together the most delectable Black Friday deals – all for under £25. New Bluetooth speaker? Fire TV stick with Now TV passes all loaded up? Smart speaker? Wireless headphones? By all means. Have at these.

Roku Express HD streaming stick £30 £18 (save £12) at Amazon

If you've got a non-smart TV that sits in a bedroom, or even a smart TV with fewer apps than you'd like, plug this into one of its HDMI ports and get the job done without having to buy a whole new TV. It supports HD 1080p playback with Dolby and DTS audio.View Deal

Google Nest Mini smart speaker £49 £24 (save £25) at Google Store

This miniature comes with Google Assistant onboard, so you can control it with your voice and get answers to a growing number of commands. You can pair it with other Google Home speakers for a multi-room set-up, too. Now less than half-price, it's a tempting prospect.View Deal

Now TV Smart Stick + 1 Month Cinema, Entertainment and Sky Sports Day Pass £56.96 £19.99 (save £36.97) at Currys

The Smart Stick alone usually costs £24.99, so reduce it to £19.99, throw in a Sky Sports Day Pass (£9.99), a one month Sky Cinema Pass (£11.99 per month) and a month-long Entertainment Pass (normally £9.99 per month) for free, and you've got a top deal. View Deal

Now TV Smart Stick with 1 month Entertainment Pass and 1 month Sky Cinema Pass £46.97 £19.85 (save £27.12) at Amazon

This beats the deal above for price, but you don't get a Sky Sports Day Pass. Maybe you're an Amazon Prime member and you're easily set up to order from this retailer. Or maybe you don't want to think about Sky Sports right now. A smashing sub-£20 Black Friday treat when you consider that the Stick alone regularly retails for £24.99...View Deal

JBL Go 2 Bluetooth speaker £30 £18 (save £12) at Amazon

Speakers don't come much more portable than this little number. It's very affordable – especially now – sounds good, and comes in a range of bright, pearlescent colours (only some of which can be had for this low price). Small, bright and fun – it really is hip to be (almost) square.View Deal

Skullcandy Riff wireless on-ear headphones £50 £23.50 (save £22.50) at Amazon

Not a model we've tested, but 10 hours of battery from a single charge, plus a 10-minute rapid-charge for 2 hours of use is competitive. They fold up small to slip into your bag, and there are buttons to adjust volume, change tracks and activate your personal assistant to get directions or send hands-free texts. The white colourway will set you back £61, so as long as the grey with green accents suits, these represent a huge saving... View Deal

Anker SoundCore 2 £40 £22 (save £18) at Amazon

Under intense review, we praised the Soundcore 2's impressive 12-hour battery life, good Bluetooth range and fully waterproof IPX7 design. While we said at the time you could get better sound for the money, that was before the company went and reduced it to £22... View Deal

