Yamaha and Pioneer both confirmed that they will incorporate Spotify Connect on some of their 2013 AV receivers at IFA 2013.

The firmware upgrade for Yamaha AV receivers has been confirmed and is now available for download.

A Spotify Premium account (£9.99/month) is required to access the service. For those without, Yamaha is offering a 30 day free trial. Go to www.spotify.com/yamaha for details.

The Yamaha AV receivers included in the update are:

Aventage pre-amplifier: CX-A5000

Aventage series AV receivers:

RX-A3030, RX-A2030, RX-A1030, RX-A830

RX-V series AV receivers:

RX-V775, RX-V675, RX-V575*, RX-V475*, RX-V500D*

RX-S series slim AV receivers:

RX-S600*, RX-S600D*

*These receivers will get the update within the next 7 - 10 days.

“Spotify Connect gives you effortless control of your music across your phone, tablet and now Yamaha receivers with millions of songs built right in,” says Sten Garmark, VP Product management at Spotify. “Connect ensures your music enjoyment is simple, seamless and hassle free.”

Meanwhile, Pioneer AV receivers that are eligible for the Spotify Connect service are:

SC-LX series AV receivers

SC-LX87, SC-LX77, SC-LX57

SC series AV receivers

SC-2023, SC-1223

VSX series AV receivers

VSX-923, VSX-828, VSX-528, VSX-S510.

By Andy Clough

