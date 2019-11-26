Sony Black Friday: wireless headphones less than half-price at Walmart

We really liked the Sony WH-CH700N noise-cancelling headphones when we reviewed them at $198, so we're very excited to see them drop to a new all-time low price of just $88 for Black Friday.

That's actually almost a 56 per cent saving on the original price, so it's a serious bargain, and it's available now at Walmart.

Sony WH-CH700N wireless headphones $198 $88 at Walmart

Want Sony sound quality plus wireless convenience and the added bonus of noise-cancelling technology? Look no further. These affordable headphones are a fine choice, thanks to a 35-hour battery life and super-fast charging.View Deal

The Sony WH-CH700Ns obviously aren't in quite the same league as the company's superb WH-1000XM3s, but those are more than three times as expensive – an acceptable compromise.

What you get here for just $88 is a very stylish, very comfortable and solid-sounding pair of on-ear headphones with decent noise-cancelling and an excellent battery life. Under review, we praised the Sony's "detailed, musical performance, punch and impressive battery life."

If you're on the lookout for a pair of wireless Sony noise-cancellers for a rock bottom price, you may have just found them...

MORE:

Best cheap headphone deals ahead of Black Friday

The best Black Friday TV deals 2019: HD, 4K, OLED

Best Walmart Black Friday deals 2019: Apple, Bose, Sony