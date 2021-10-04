Sky to launch a 4K TV this week with Sky TV built in, sources say

Sky's "something magical" is a new product range called Sky Glass, and taking pride of place is a Sky-branded QLED TV with Sky TV built in. That's according to ISPreview.co.uk.

The TV will let you watch Sky channels without the need for a satellite dish. Sky has been talking about streaming its channels via broadband for years, and has launched such a service in Italy, Austria and Germany. But Sky Glass would be a whole different proposition.

The TVs will come in 43, 55- and 65-inch sizes, according to ISPreview's sources, and will come with built-in Dolby Atmos soundbars and 4K and HDR support. Sky would also launch a "Puck" device which you would use to stream Sky – it's thought this would have the same Sky interface as the Sky Glass TVs.

It seems you won't be able to buy the Puck separately, so if you want dish-free Sky, you'll need to buy a Sky Glass TV. Which could add to the cost significantly.

The 43-inch TV is said to cost £650 (around $880, AU$1200).

Sources speaking to Express.co.uk claim that you will need a minimum broadband speed of 6Mbps to watch Sky dish-free. That's slightly faster than the 5Mbps Netflix recommends to watch HD content.

QLED is Samsung's rival to OLED screen technology. It's not clear whether Samsung will manufacture the Sky Glass TVs.

But that's not the only question we want answered. Will Sky Glass replace Sky Q? Exactly how much will the sets cost? What about the monthly subscription price of watching via your broadband? And will Sky ever uncouple the Puck from the TV sets, so you don't have to buy a whole new TV?

Sky's "something magical" event is on Thursday – we'll bring you all the news straight from it.

