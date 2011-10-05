Sky Movies Box Office has been expanded with a range of classic movies and will now be available on-demand via Sky Anytime+.

Allowing customers to pay to watch films on-demand from the Box Office selection, the service is live now and will roll-out to Sky boxes over the next few days.

The Anytime+ service requires a Sky+ HD box and a Sky Broadband connection, and allows users to download thousands of hours of TV content over their network.

The new Sky Movies Box Office selection has films at the same time as they become available on DVD as well as a fresh back-catalogue of classic titles.

The new releases on Sky Movies Box Office will be marked up on the Anytime+ on-demand menu as 'Now on DVD' – the same section will also appear on the normal Sky Box Office channels.

The Now on DVD section films will cost £3.99 for standard Sky customers (£3.49 if you have Sky Movies channels), £2.99 on Anytime+ (£2.49). The films will also be available to Sky Go customers on PC/Mac/Xbox for similar prices.

Ian Lewis, director of Sky Movies & Sky Movies Box Office, said: "Our customers tell us that when it comes to quality movies, there is no such thing as too much choice.

"With the extension of our Sky Movies Box Office service we’re ensuring that our customers have the highest levels of control and flexibility over how and when they get their movies fix.”

