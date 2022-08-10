Samsung unveils new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earbuds with "24-bit HiFi" audio support

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the brand's new next-generation true wireless earbuds and feature end-to-end 24-bit high-resolution audio support, improved active noise cancelling, and a sleeker design.

Unveiled at the annual Galaxy Unpacked event, the new earbuds aim to offer the "most immersive wireless audio experience". Inside the earbuds is a new custom coaxial two-way speaker (woofer and tweeter) that promises a "richer" sound than before. The "Sound by AKG" logo stamped inside the charging case shows that the well-respected headphone brand is still lending its expertise to the sound quality.

A key highlight is the support of 24-bit high-res audio for the first time. This uses a new, proprietary Samsung Seamless Codec HiFi to deliver end-to-end 24-bit audio playback. This means if you're playing a 24-bit song from your favourite music streaming service, it should play intact – without any downsampling – through the new Buds 2 Pro.

However, this feature is available only when the new earbuds are paired with specific Samsung Galaxy devices running the latest OneUI 4.0 software or higher. The earbuds also use Bluetooth 5.3 – the first time we've seen the latest wireless connectivity standard appear on a product, which should offer more efficiency when streaming.

Spatial audio and dynamic head tracking is another big feature making their way on to the latest wireless earbuds, and the Buds2 Pro have enhanced 360 Audio with Direct Multi-Channel that will deliver an immersive sound when watching videos or listening to songs that are in Dolby Atmos, for instance.

The active noise cancelling has improved as well, with three new mics reportedly eliminating about 40 per cent noise when activated. The new Voice Detect mode also detects when you're speaking and can automatically switch to Ambient mode and lower the volume – this saves you the trouble of taking your earbuds off if you want to have a quick conversation.

The older-gen Galaxy Buds Pro had tough competition when it came to both sound quality and active noise cancellation, so we're excited to see if the new Buds2 Pro have improved in these respects.

Battery life is on par with the older Buds Pro model: 5 hours in the earbuds and up to 18 hours with the charging case (with ANC on). Turn ANC off, and this jumps up to 8 hours on a single charge with up to 29 hours in total.

The new earbuds are also 15 per cent smaller and designed to offer a better ergonomic fit. That's good news for fitness fans, who will be pleased to hear the Buds2 Pro retain their IPX7 rating, which means they can survive 30 minutes in up to a metre of water. Perfect for the most intense workouts and even a downpour.

The earbuds and case also have a more premium look with a new smooth, matte finish. The earbuds come in three colours: graphite, white and Samsung's signature Bora Purple.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will retail at £219/$230. Pre-orders start from August 10th, and they will officially go on sale on August 26th.

