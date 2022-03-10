Samsung QLED TV deal: Save £300 on the five-star 50-inch QN90A with HDMI 2.1

A quick glance at our Samsung QE50QN90A review is likely all you need to remind yourself of Samsung’s impressive Neo QLED technology, which now brings its stunning HDR-friendly picture quality down to an even more mainstream level...

That is because at Richer Sounds, Amazon, PRC Direct and John Lewis you can currently save a massive 25 per cent on this five-star 50-inch TV, meaning its £1199 RRP has been slashed to just £899.

Samsung QE50QN90A TV £1199 £899 (save £300) at Richer Sounds

Possibly our only gripe when handing five stars to this 50-in belter of a Samsung Neo QLED 4K TV was its price tag – because for £1199 you could get more screen (albeit of a different quality) for your buck elsewhere. But that was before this huge discount! A stunning TV, now with a stunning new sale price.

Under intense review, we praised the QE50QN90A's "Amazing contrast", "outstanding sharpness and detail" and "excellent operating system", as well as its super-thin chassis and premium looks.

As a Neo QLED Samsung offering, this TV uses a premium direct LED lighting system where the LEDs sit right behind the screen, with a built-in ‘Object Tracking Sound’ (OTS) audio system. Essentially, Neo QLED describes the combination of Samsung’s Quantum Dot colour and Mini LED technologies, where the former delivers a wider potential colour gamut than regular LCD colour filters, while the latter replaces the usual meaty LED backlights with much smaller LEDs shorn of the packing and lenses they’re encased in on normal LED TVs. Using much smaller LEDs means you can fit many more of them into the same screen area. And that means a much more granular, localised control over how their light is used to deliver the TV’s pictures.

In the 50QN90A’s case, this Mini LED array is driven by an advanced local dimming zone solution powered by Samsung’s latest Neo Quantum 4K processor. The result? As we said in our review, "almost unfeasibly good" black level response resulting in dark scenes and dark picture areas so rich and natural that it’s hard to believe you’re not looking at an OLED screen.

In terms of connectivity, you're getting four HDMIs, three USBs and the usual wi-fi and Bluetooth options. One of the HDMIs supports eARC, for passing lossless Dolby Atmos audio out to a suitably capable soundbar or AVR, while HDMI 4 supports the latest gaming features of 4K at 120Hz, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), and ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode).

Our advice? As long as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos are not vitally important to you (the QE50QN90A instead supports HDR10+, Samsung’s home-grown rival for Dolby Vision) it's an excellent deal on a five-star TV.

