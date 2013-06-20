And that's a wrap! See pictures of all the new products below or you can read more about the new Samsung ATIV tablets, the Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini and Galaxy S4 Zoom.

As it happened:

19.50 The Samsung ATIV Tab 3 looks like a Galaxy Tab tablet... but running Windows.

19.42 ATIV Q: 13.3in screen, qHD+ 3200 x 1800 resolution, multi tab browsing on screen. "World's highest resolution..." something. Samsung tailed off, there. And there's the S Pen stylus! It's super-slim and light, too.

19.40 Samsung ATIV Q is tablet and laptop in one, "convertible device". Looks pretty smart from the video, looking forward to getting hands-on. "Not just a big tablet."

19.39 ATIV Tab 3 and ATIV Q. ATIV is the name for all Samsung's Windows devices.

19.35 Now on to the Samsung ATIV Windows tablets. "ATIV takes the best of Galaxy on to Windows devices... redesigned ATIV from scratch... we're sure people will be impressed."

19.30 Samsung Galaxy NX aims to take the smart camera to "the next level". World's first interchangeable lens Android camera with 4G LTE. So you can put pro-grade lenses on the Galaxy NX camera.

19.25 More details on the Galaxy S4 Zoom, which combines a camera and phone. Available in black mist or white frost colours. All about that 16MP optical zoom.

19.21 Samsung Galaxy S4 Active is being dunked in water and sand. Seems to still be working: that's the point, a more rugged S4 that can withstand the great outdoors.

19.17 Time for on stage demos of the S4 Zoom, S4 Mini and S4 Active, three new Samsung Galaxy S4 phones.

19.11 Also new: Samsung ATIV Tab 3, a Windows tablet in the style of the Samsung Galaxy Tab range.

19.10 First new products: two new Samsung ATIV tablets. ATIV Q uses Windows and Android on same device. Dual OS tablet.

19.08 Samsung Galaxy S4 Active, Galaxy S4 Mini and Galaxy S4 Zoom appear on the screen on stage. Something for everyone.

19.05 Jason Bradbury is hosting, DJ Lee from Samsung now on stage. First, talk of the Samsung Galaxy S4 launch. Lee is thanking journalists, partners and consumers. And customers. Thanking everyone for loving the Galaxy S4. Staring on a positive, then.

19.00 And we're off!

18.55 Expecting lots of new Galaxy and ATIV products, smart money is on a Windows tablet-laptop hybrid and a first chance for a hands-on with the Galaxy Zoom and S4 Mini.

18.45 We are in position at Earl's Court. It's another big Samsung event and we're told there will be lots of new products...

18.00: One hour to go until the start of the Samsung Premiere 2013 event.

Samsung is expected to officially announce a host of Galaxy and ATIV phones and tablets at its Premiere 2013 event tonight, and we'll reporting live with all the news.

The big Samsung reveal in London is set to start at 7pm UK time, where we're expecting to see new devices and presumably official confirmation of the likes of the Galaxy S4 Mini and Galaxy Zoom phones (or phone-cum-camera, in the case of the Zoom) and Galaxy Tab 3 tablets.

Seeing as Samsung has set aside an entire event, we're guessing there will be more, with rumours suggesting a Windows tablet-laptop hybrid and a new Galaxy Note. Stay tuned to find out, we'll be updating this page from the top with the news. See below for the Samsung rumours so far...

Samsung is set to reveal new Galaxy and ATIV devices at a Premiere 2013 launch event in London on Thursday June 20th.

The invite doesn't give much away, simply making clear that the event will be centered around the Galaxy and ATIV product ranges.

Galaxy is of course Samsung's hugely successful brand for Android phones and tablets, boosted most recently by the launch of the Galaxy S4 smartphone, while ATIV is the company's range of Windows devices.

Rumours suggest the S4 will launch the Galaxy S4 Mini, a smaller, less powerful version of Samsung's flagship phone. Samsung followed the same release pattern with the Galaxy S3 and Galaxy S3 Mini.

Samsung is also rumoured to be prepping a rugged Galaxy S4 Active, which would add waterproof casing and a more robust design (think Sony Xperia Z) to the spec of the S4.

Original reports suggest the S4 Mini release date would be June, so that fits, with the S4 Active set to follow later in the summer.

Samsung's ATIV range is the company's Windows OS devices. There's nothing concrete on what we can expect, but the possibility of a Samsung Windows tablet to take on the likes of the Dell XPS 10 and Microsoft Surface RT.

We will of course be reporting live from the Samsung Premiere 2013 event on June 20th with all the news and a first look at the new products, so stay tuned.

