RHA launches wireless versions of "detailed, punchy, fun" T20 earbuds

The wired RHA T20 earbuds received a "serious contender" four stars from us a few years ago, a reputation the company will want to uphold as it ditches the wires for the all-new T20 Wireless neckband model.

The new T20s boast up to 12 hours of Bluetooth aptX streaming and feature a 'SecureFlex' neckband with brushed aluminium remote controls. You also get the same switchable tuning filters as the original T20s to boost the bass or treble to your liking.

RHA's head of product design, Kyle Hutchison, noted that "sound quality was the most important aspect of the new design", and to that end RHA has chosen to keep the T20's DualCoil dynamic driver, which aims to create sonic accuracy by appropriating independent voice coils to the higher and lower frequency signals.

Customisation options abound with the new RHA T20 Wireless earbuds, which also have detachable MMCX connection stainless steel housings.

The Bluetooth SecureFlex neckband's universal remote allows users to switch between music, calls and digital voice assistant functions at the press of a button. Its also sweat and splash proof to IPX4 standard.

Helpfully, the neckband can connect simultaneously with two devices. And it can send notifying vibrations through the neckband to make sure no call is missed. The tap-and-go pairing (NFC) function should ensure hassle-free connections and the neckband boasts a Bluetooth range of 10 metres.

In the box, you'll also get an oxygen-free, steel-reinforced 3.5mm MMCX OFC cable, should you want to stay wired. The T20 Wireless headphones also come with a broad selection of silicone, memory foam or double flange tips, a neoprene travel pouch and two clips for either clothing or sports.

The RHA T20 Wireless headphones are available from today, with recommended retail prices of £200 / $250.

MORE:

Best in-ear headphones 2019: best wired and wireless

RHA TrueConnect review

RHA MA390 Wireless review

RHA launches £60 MA390 Wireless buds