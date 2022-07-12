Quick! Mega 40% off five-star Sony WH-1000XM4 deal spotted this Prime Day

Breaking news: the Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are now just £209 at Amazon (opens in new tab) this Prime Day. That's a massive £141 – or 40% – off the original £350 RRP.

Sony's What Hi-Fi? Award-winning wireless headphones offer fantastic sound quality, a 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling. They've been trumped by the new WH-1000XM5, but the XM4 now offer incredible performance-per-pound.

It's barely a year since the XM4 dropped to £290. Now that Amazon has swapped the last two digits around, you can pick up a pair for just £209 (opens in new tab).

Prime Day Sony WH-1000XM4 deal

The five-star WH-1000XM4 were, until the recent launch of the XM5, Sony's top-of-the-range wireless noise-cancelling headphones. With a winning combination of stunning sound, 30-hour battery life, intuitive controls and adjustable noise-cancelling, the XM4s are hard to beat when they're discounted by 40% at Amazon.

The XM4 are every bit as comfortable as their predecessor, the WH-1000XM3, but introduce new useful features that elevate the user experience such as ‘Speak to Chat’, which allows you to talk to someone while the headphones are still on your head.

More importantly, the headphones dish up an impressive hike in sound quality over the XM3. Their sense of musicality and enthusiasm remains as addictive as ever, but there are also big improvements across the board.

Our advice? If you're looking for an outstanding pair of headphones that combine superb sonic prowess with convenient wireless technology, this Prime Day discount can't be ignored. Grab the Sony WH-1000XM4 for just £209 (opens in new tab) while stocks last.

