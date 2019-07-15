Save $70 on Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones for Prime Day

Let's be honest, you can't really go wrong with a pair of Bose headphones – not least when they're heavily discounted. The Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones are currently on sale for just $159 on Amazon Prime Day.

(In fact, sign up to Amazon Rewards Visa Card and that price is then $109.)

It’s both the good-looking white and black pair on which you can make the saving. All about portability and convenience, they’re for music on the move with up to 15 hours of playback on a a single charge and a 9m wireless range.

Bose SoundLink II wireless headphones £229 $159 on Amazon

Portable, convenient, wireless and a very swish carry case; these over-ear headphones will doubtless sound decent whether making calls or listening to music. With 15 hours of battery life and Bluetooth streaming, you'll be looking good from Prime Day.View Deal

There’s an advanced microphone system for what Bose describes as HD voice calls no matter how windy or noisy the environment. They also switch between your listening and calls automatically.

Bose has a history of nailing the balance between good sound, style and features from its BoseLink devices, so we would expect these on-ears to live up to the promised ‘deep and immersive’ audio.

The BoseLink headphones II deal is for Prime Day only and will end on Tuesday 16th at midnight or when stocks run out.

