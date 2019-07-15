Prime Day deal: Save $430 on budget Optoma 4K projector

The Optoma UHD51A 4K projector has a massive 25 per cent discount for Amazon Prime Day bringing the price down to a very reasonable $1,269.

Almost identical in spec to the Award-winning Optoma UHD40, the UHD51A is a DLP home cinema projector with 2,400 ANSI lumens brightness and a claimed 500,000:1 contrast ratio.

Optoma UHD51A 4K projector $1699 $1269 on Amazon This is an HDR10-compatible, 4K home cinema projector with a staggering discount for Prime Day. It produces a picture up to 300in in size and features both Wi-Fi and a USB port for a wide range of possible video inputs.View Deal

More importantly, it’s HDR10 compatible, has an HDMI 2.0 port and, fingers crossed, should produce a similarly excellent picture to the UHD40 with its natural colours and superb 4K detail.

The Optoma UHD51A has an integrated speaker and a built-in media player for playback of your videos direct from a USB stick. It’s also Wi-Fi-enabled and it’s possible to voice control it with either an Alexa or Google Assistant device.

It features a lens with a 1.3x zoom which can produce a picture from 34in-302in in size. There’s a 2-year warranty on the projector itself and a 1,000 hour, 1-year warranty on the bulb.

