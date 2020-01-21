Philips Fidelio X3 headphones aim to deliver style and sound

Philips has laid down the full fat details on its flagship Fidelio X3 headphones for 2020 at a launch event in Amsterdam.

The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones will look to build on the five-star success of the Fidelio X2, and feature an open-back design that aims to deliver comfort and style as well as sonic excellence.

Shown off briefly at IFA 2019, the Fidelio X3s are constructed from a lightweight, dark satin steel frame, covered in "responsibly sourced" black Muirhead leather with a thick felt headband connecting the two velour memory foam ear pads.

(Image credit: Philips)

At their core is a set of 50mm, multi-layered polymer drivers which are gel filled for additional dampening. The X3's acoustically transparent Danish Kvadrat fabric aims to ease air pressure build up and minimise unwanted further resonance.

The ear shells are double layered by an internal ridge in an effort to reduce vibration and the speaker plates are tilted to a 15-degree angle for a better fit. They’re HRA-accredited and feature a claimed 5hz to 40Khz frequency response.

Philips says it has aimed for generous bass, a warm midrange and clean, detailed audio expression for a spacious delivery that feels as if it goes beyond the confines of the headset. We look forward to hearing that for ourselves.

Inside the box you'll find an audio cable with MMCX locking connectors for using the headphones in balanced mode, which should reduce noise and deliver better performance.

The Philips Fidelio X3 headphones are set for release in the early summer for €349.

