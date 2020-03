The TV ad will form part of Panasonic's biggest-ever pre-Christmas advertising campaign.

Those lucky enough to own a 3D TV already will be able to watch the ad in all its 3D glory.

If you don't have a 3D telly, you will still be able to enjoy a "3D-like experience thanks to advanced cinematic effects used to bring the advert to life", says Panasonic.

If you do get to see the ad in 3D, let us know what you think of it in the Comments box below.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook