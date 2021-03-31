New Sky Q update adds voice search for Disney+ content

One of Sky Q's greatest strengths these days is its aggregation of content from third-party apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. There is a downside, though: it can take longer to get to the content you want.

That's an issue that Sky is constantly looking to address and is taking another step towards solving with its latest update, which integrates Disney+ content into voice search. Simply say, for example, "WandaVision" into your remote and you'll be taken to the WandaVision Show Centre as seen in the picture above.

(Image credit: Sky)

That's not the only new feature coming in the latest Sky Q update, which has started rolling out today and will apparently be with all Sky Q users by the end of April.

The new Voice Guidance option, seen in the image above, is designed to make Sky Q more accessible for the visually impaired through the addition of spoken descriptions of menus and available options, and audio instructions to easily get you to specific shows and movies. Voice Guidance can be enabled in the Settings menu or simply by saying "Voice Guidance on" into the remote control.

Sky Go is also getting some tweaks over the next month, including a new 'Continue Watching' rail that makes it easier to pick up a show or film where you left off, and 'Sky Channels' and 'Browse by Category' rails are also being added.

MORE:

Read our full Sky Q review

Then check out our Disney+ review

Looking for a new TV? Here are the best TVs you can currently buy