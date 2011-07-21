Naim's taking to the road with five events designed to show how the company sees the future of hi-fi and music streaming, and visitors are promised 'exclusive new product previews'.

The Summer Sounds: On Stream roadshows will be visiting London, Cheshire, Yorkshire, Gloucestershire and Kent over a month starting in mid-August, and those registering to attend will be entered for a draw to win a Naim NDX network music player (below), worth £2995.

The dates and locations for the events are:

- 17th August: Park Inn Hotel, Heathrow, London

- 24th August: Cottons Hotel & Spa, Knutsford, Cheshire

- 31st August: Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds, Yorkshire

- 8th September: Stonehouse Court Hotel, Stonehouse, Gloucestershire

- 15th September: Hilton Dartford Bridge Hotel, Dartford, Kent

You can register to attend at the dedicated Naim Summer Sounds: On Stream website.

