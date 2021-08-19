More details leak about the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones

The first pictures of the Bose QuietComfort 45 wireless headphones leaked online a coupe of months ago. Now, the much-anticipated noise-cancelling over-ears have leaked again – this time in a Staples listing spotted by by German tech website WinFuture.

The office supplier reveals that Bose QC45 will offer improved active noise cancellation with an "Aware Mode" that mixes in external noise, and that users will be able to tune the sound to their liking via Bose’s Active EQ app.

Battery life is a due to be boosted to 24 hours, up from 20 hours on the 2018 QuietComfort 35 II, while a five minute charge is said to return 2.5 hours playback. Interestingly, the QC45 battery appears to be smaller at 460mAh (down from 495 mAh), which could one reason why some have tipped the QC45 to be particularly lightweight.

Bose is believed to have stuck with Bluetooth 5.1 and physical buttons, as seen on its previous QuietComfort headphones. Multipoint pairing should allow the QC45 to be paired with two devices at the same time.

The QuietComfort 45 seem to be the natural successors to the five-star QuietComfort 35 II - the original version launched back in 2016. Big shoes to fill, then. Looks-wise, the foldable design looks similar to the QC35 and QC35 II, with a generous, padded headband and ear cups.

Of course, Bose has yet to confirm any of this. But if the latest leak is on the money, the QuietComfort 45 noise-cancelling headphones will launch "soon" in two colours, priced at $329 (around £250 or AU$500).

Will they top the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in our best noise-cancelling headphones buying guide? With any luck we'll be reviewing the QC45 in the very near future and you'll be the first to know.

