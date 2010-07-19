Billed as representing 'unprecedented affordability', the new earphones will set you back £80 and £70 respectively, or £100 and £80 with Monster's ControlTalk in-line microphone.

The earphones boast solid metal construction, making them 'virtually indestructible', alongside a scratch- and corrosion-resistant chrome finish.

The Lil' Jamz headphones offer a lighter and more compact version of the Jamz, complete with a black chrome finish.

Also in the box you'll find a carry case and a variety of different sized eartips. The new Jamz headphones are on sale now.

