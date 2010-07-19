Trending

Monster introduces 'virtually indestructible' Jamz in-ear headphones

Monster introduces two new affordable earphone models, the Jamz and Lil' Jamz, both available with with microphones

Billed as representing 'unprecedented affordability', the new earphones will set you back £80 and £70 respectively, or £100 and £80 with Monster's ControlTalk in-line microphone.

The earphones boast solid metal construction, making them 'virtually indestructible', alongside a scratch- and corrosion-resistant chrome finish.

The Lil' Jamz headphones offer a lighter and more compact version of the Jamz, complete with a black chrome finish.

Also in the box you'll find a carry case and a variety of different sized eartips. The new Jamz headphones are on sale now.

