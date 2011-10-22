The Manchester Home Entertainment Show opens its doors at 9.30am this morning, and as well as seeing all the What Hi-Fi? Sound and Vision 2011 Award winners, there are some amazing bargains on offer too.

The standard show deal is 12.5% off all items over £100 sold through the sales desk, or 15% off if you buy two items or more.

Additional manufacturer deals available include:

• Arcam rCube: get a free rWand worth £70

• Arcam Solo Neo: get a free iRdock worth £160

• Arcam AVR400/BDP100 combo: save £525, show price £2325

• Boston A25 speakers: save £50, show price £149

• Canton Movie 125 MX 5.1 speaker package: save £120, show price £279

• Castle: half price on Knight speakers, save £150-£500

• Chord Co: 15% off all interconnects and speaker cable (except Sarum) bought at the show, plus 20% discount on the Chord HDMI range

• Denon DBP-2012UD 3D Blu-ray player: save £129, now £629

• Denon CEOL RCD-N7 micro system (white): save £120, now £379

• Focal: 40% off Sib, Cub and Cinepack speakers

• JVC DLA-X3 3D projector: save £600, show price £2999

• KEF KHT7005 5.1 speaker package: save £450, now £349

• KEF KHT2005 5.1 speaker package: save £200, now £599

• KEF T105 5.1 speaker package: save £200, now £999

• Marantz M-CR603 micro system: save £110, now £399

• Monitor Audio Radius R90 HD10 5.1 speaker package: save £360, now £999

• Panasonic TVs: free five-year warranty on all TVs bought at the show, plus savings of £70 to £700.Some models also come with a free Panasonic DMP-BDT110 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and an Avatar/Star Wars 3D Blu-ray pack

For example, our 2011 TV Product of the Year, the Panasonic TX-P42GT30, is down to £929, saving you £370, and that's with a free Panasonic DMP-BDT110 3D Blu-ray player, two pairs of 3D glasses and an Avatar/Star Wars 3D Blu-ray pack.

• Pioneer HTB-921 (VSX-921 + BDP-140) bundle: save £169, now £449

• Pioneer BDP-LX54 Blu-ray player: save £200, now £199

• Pioneer SC-LX85 AV receiver save £400, now £1599, Pioneer VSX-LX55 AV receiver save £200, now £799 (both are 2011 Award winners)

• Pro-Ject Xpression MkIII turntable + 2M Red cartridge + free PhonoBox MkIIMM/MC phono stage worth £89.95: show price £445

• REL: 25% discount on all products except the T5

• Samsung: free five-year warranty with all TVs bought at the show, plus:

• Samsung UE32D6530 with free STC1100 Skype camera, two pairs of 3D glasses and Megamind 3D Blu-ray £699 (save £100)

• Samsung UE40D7000 £1099, Samsung UE40D8000 £1199, UE46D7000£1499, UE46D8000 £1599, all with free Galaxy S wi-fi 5.0

• Sonos: 10% offf all products, plus the Play:3 with free ZoneBridge at £233

• Sony KDL-46HX923 3D LCD/LED TV with five-year warranty and Monolith stand: save £600 (inc. £150 cashback from Sony), show price £1749

• Velodyne: approx 40% savings on CHT subwoofer range

• Yamaha: RX-V3067 AV receiver half price at £749

• Yamaha A-S500 amp and CD-S300 CD player: save £179, now £399

To find out what else is happening this weekend at the Manchester Show, with daily news, live updates, product launches and plenty more, keep checking the news channel here on whathifi.com.