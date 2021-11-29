Live
Cyber Monday headphones deals live blog: Bose, Sony, wireless earbuds and more
We're keeping track of the very best headphone deals on offer in the Cyber Monday sales across Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and more Tested at £249 / $249 / AU$399
By Joe Cox
Cyber Monday headphones deals are live! And there are fresh discounts on some of our favorite wireless earbuds and noise-cancelling headphones, alongside some of the best headphone deals from the Black Friday weekend, which are still available.
We're keeping an eagle eye on the best Cyber Monday wireless headphone and true wireless earbud deals, across the sales at Amazon, Best Buy, Target and Walmart, and we'll be keeping this live blog updated with the best deals and cheapest prices as we see them.
Whether you're looking to buy a pair of Sony WF-1000XM4 or Apple AirPods true wireless earbuds, or a larger pair of wireless noise-canceling headphones from Bose, Sennheiser or Sony, we will find the best deal for you.
The very best Cyber Monday headphone deals
- AirPods: now down to just $179
- Bose: up to 29% off Bose wireless earbuds at Amazon
- Beats: up to 50% Beats headphones at Amazon
- Sony WF-1000XM3: save $30 on true wireless earbuds, ends today
- Sony WH-1000XM4: save $101 on wireless headphones
Good news, Beats fans.
Numerous retailers have slashed the price of the Beats Powerbeats Pro from $249 to $149. This $100 discount brings them down to the equal lowest price we've seen.
Beats Powerbeats Pro $249 $149 at Best Buy, Target & Walmart (save $100)
We're fans of the Powerbeats Pro for a number of reasons. The build quality is excellent, as is their fit and there is an extensive list of useful features.
They come into their own for exercise, so if you're after a pair of wireless earbuds for running or the gym, these are a great option this Cyber Monday.
They make extra sense for iPhone users, too. Apple's H1 chip inside ensures a robust connection and easy pairing over their Android counterparts.
Welcome to our Cyber Monday headphone deals live blog. We've been checking all the wireless headphones and earbuds deals that are still going strong from Black Friday, as well as cherry-picking all of the best Cyber Monday deals that have just gone live in the past few hours.
To kick things off, here's perhaps the most popular deal of the weekend so far. What else, a big $70 saving on the AirPods Pro, now down to just $179.
You get great sound, instant connectivity with your iPhone, plus noise-cancelling, Apple spatial audio with Dolby Atmos and even head tracking.
