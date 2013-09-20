KEF has launched a wireless version of the X300A speakers, named, simply enough, the KEF X300A Wireless Speaker System.

The new X300A wireless speakers have the same active speaker design as the original KEF X300A but with the added bonus of wireless Apple AirPlay and DLNA streaming.

This means streaming from any Apple device, of course including the shiny new iPhone 5S and iPhone 5C, plus compatible DLNA computers, smartphones and tablets – so Android users can still get on board. There remains a 96kHz/24-bit USB input, too.

Set-up should be simple with KEF also offering a set-up guide should you need one, downloadable from KEF.com.

KEF claims the X300A wireless “has everything consumers need to turn an uncompromisingly digital desktop into a truly audiophile environment”.

There are twin class AB amplifiers in each speaker and a Toroidal shaped transformer, which help to minimize noise and interference.

The familiar Uni-Q design speakers are here, too, including a 25mm titanium dome tweeter and a 75mm voice coil.

The KEF X300A wireless desktop speakers are available now in Gunmetal or Linear White for £800, which is a £200 premium on the orginal wired model.

Priya Patel

