KEF has announced that it is to make 25 pairs of its XQ10 loudspeaker available in a striking new warm cherry finish, which certainly sounds pretty tasty.

The new colour finish will sell at the same suggested retail price as the current finishes, £799.99, but you probably want to get something of a wiggle on.

The XQ10 is a compact two-way standmount speaker, currently available in standard finishes of maple, mahogany or black.

Packed with technology derived from the acclaimed KEF Reference Series, it features KEF's new generation Uni-Q array and ‘tangerine' waveguide: an elliptical dome 19mm (0.75in.) tweeter.

This tweeter is joined by a midrange/bass cone to disperse the sound, KEF claims, far more evenly across the listening area than is possible with conventional speakers.

For more information on the XQ10 speakers, head over to the KEF website.

Also from KEF, you can find a rather inviting deal on the KHT5005.2 speaker system that we reviewed in the July 2010 issue.

It wasn't quite up to the standard of rivals when reviewed at £1300, but the system in silver is now available from Superfi for a tempting £750.

