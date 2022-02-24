iPhone 14 won't have in-screen Touch ID, report claims

It's been rumoured for years, but now a new report claims that we'll never see an iPhone with a fingerprint sensor built into the screen. iDropNews claims Apple has stopped work on making a smartphone with a Touch ID sensor under the display – so not only will the iPhone 14 not have the feature, neither will any iPhone after that.

In other words, it's R.I.P. Touch ID.

iDropNews claims to have had "multiple talks with sources related to the matter who wish to remain anonymous".

Instead, the site says, Apple is going all-in on Face ID as a method of unlocking and verification without having to use a passcode. It says that in January, Apple made the decision to move all its Touch ID resources to the team working on Face ID.

The next version of its iOS operating system should also let you use Face ID while wearing a mask, which would render Touch ID pretty much superfluous to requirements. That feature should arrive next month, possibly at an event rumoured to also feature the iPhone SE 3 and next iPad Air.

The next step on for this tech is said to be an under-screen Face ID sensor, which – iDropNews claims – will debut in the iPhone 15 range in 2023. But take that claim with a hefty dose of salt.

That would take Apple one step closer to removing the notch from its phones' screens.

The arrival of all-screen phones has left fingerprint verification in limbo. Some firms – like Samsung – have built fingerprint sensors into the screen, while others – like Sony, and Apple with some of its iPads – have opted to house the sensor in a button on the side of the device. If Apple has given fingerprint verification the finger, will other firms follow suit?

MORE:

All the latest new iPad Air 5 rumours

After a new Apple handset? These are the best iPhones around

And these are the best wireless earbuds for your consideration