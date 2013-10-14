Humax has launched a new flagship Freeview set-top box, the HDR-2000T. It has twin tuners, a 500GB built-in hard disk and a price tag of £179.

The HDR-2000T sits above the HDR-FOX T2 box and alongside Humax's YouView box offerings, such as the DTR-T1010.

The new box features access to over 50 Freeview channels (SD and HD), a range of catch-up TV and video apps, including BBC iPlayer and YouTube, as well as access to more content from the Humax App Market.

Access to new HD channels is also promised, with Humax teasing the promise of new HD channels in 2014. There will also be access to the VuTV Pay TV streaming service, which allows access to Nickelodeon and Comedy Central.

Two tuners means you can of course pause and rewind live TV, or record one programme while watching another. Other recording features such as series linking and trailer booking are also on board.

The 500GB storage is good for 300 hours of standard definition TV or 125 hours of HD content.

The new box will be available to buy from various retailers, including John Lewis, Tesco and a range of independents, from Friday October 18th, and will cost around £179.

