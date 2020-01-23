You can now get free Amazon Music HD for 90 days

Amazon Music HD – a "value-packed" streaming tier, as we called it in our five-star review – is currently free for 90 days for new subscribers.

Anyone who hasn't previously subscribed to Amazon's Music Unlimited streaming service can sign up to the Amazon Music HD Individual Plan or the Amazon Music HD Family Plan to get the first 90 days free.

Note that once that free period is up, the service automatically renews at £14.99 per month (or £12.99/month for Prime members) for the individual plan or £19.99 for the family plan, so you'll need to cancel before the 90 days ends if you don't want to continue the subscription.

The deal is valid until 6th February at 4:59pm.

So what is Amazon Music HD and should you try it out?

Amazon has been in the music streaming business for over a decade, first with its Amazon Prime offering, and then with its fully-fledged Apple Music and Spotify rival, Amazon Music Unlimited. Now, though, it's gone a step further by taking on the likes of Tidal and Qobuz with its own CD-quality and high-res music streaming service. And, you guessed it, this is Amazon Music HD.

you can access Amazon Music HD through three different avenues: a web browser, a dedicated desktop app or through an Android or iOS mobile app (although it’s worth noting that you can’t actually stream CD-quality music or hi-res tracks through your browser).

Amazon refers to HD tracks as having a ”bit depth of 16-bits, a minimum sample rate of 44.1 kHz (also referred to as CD-quality), and an average bitrate of 850 kbps”. UHD tracks, on the other hand, “have a bit depth of 24-bits, sample rates ranging from 44.1 kHz up to 192 kHz, and an average bitrate of 3730 kbps.”

It's a great service: it's easy to use, has an extensive library of CD-quality and hi-res music, and is cheaper than its competitors. A free 90-day trial seems like a no brainer, whether you plan to pay for it afterwards or not.