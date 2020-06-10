Galaxy Buds Live: Samsung's next AirPods rivals reportedly arriving in July

Samsung will reportedly announce its next pair of true wireless earbuds in July.

The Korean giant's rumoured, bean-shaped buds - which would perhaps succeed the February-launched Galaxy Buds+ - will be called the Galaxy Buds Live, according to SamMobile.

The specialist Samsung site has reported that the Galaxy Buds Live will be announced alongside the Galaxy Watch 3 in the build up to Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, which is rumoured to take place on 5th August. Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Fold 2 phones.

It's presumed the new Galaxy Buds Live will be offered for free or at a discount with pre-orders of the new Samsung phones, as the Galaxy Buds+ were with Galaxy S20 Series pre-orders.

Sold separately, they are rumoured to carry a retail price of around $150 (around £120, AU$219), which would put them in the firing line of the Apple AirPods and recommendable Cambridge Audio Melomania 1s.

If previous leaks are true, the Galaxy Buds Live will ditch the AirPods-style design of their predecessor, removing the stem so that they resemble jelly, or even kidney, beans. They will be 2.8cm long, with no silicon tips. All should be confirmed in a couple of months...

