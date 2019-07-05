Fourth of July deals: Save $100 on 4K OLED TVs, Bluetooth speakers and more this weekend

World Wide Stereo is celebrating the momentous occasion with its own 4th of July sale, available especially for What Hi-Fi? readers right now until Sunday (7th).

The home cinema and hi-fi retailer is offering $50 off products priced $499+, and $100 off products priced $1000+. That's savings on over 300 products, from cheap 4K TVs, soundbars and AV amplifiers to Bluetooth speakers, turntables and headphones.

All you have to do is add the discount code 'JULY4' at the checkout cart to receive the $50 or $100 discount. But you'll have to be quick – the 4th of July deals are only running until Sunday.

So why wait for Amazon Prime Day deals when you can start saving right now?

The sale includes plenty of five-star products, such as the Denon AVR-X3500H AV amplifier ($499 after code), Naim Mu-so ($949 after code), Dynaudio Xeo 2 wireless speakers ($849 after code) and Astell & Kern A&norma SR15 portable music player ($649 after code).

Further highlights include:

LG 65in 4K HDR TV ($997 after code)

LG 55in 4K OLED TV ($1897 after code)

Klipsch budget Dolby Atmos speakers ($449 after code)

AudioTechnica AT-LP1240-USB XP turntable ($449 after code)

LG SL8YG Dolby Atmos soundbar ($547 after code)

MORE:

Best 4K and OLED TV deals on Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day: Save $100 on Fire TV Recast

The best World Wide Stereo audio and home theater deals