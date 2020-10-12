Five-star Panasonic 4K Blu-ray player down to just £109 for Amazon Prime Day

How does a What Hi-Fi? five-star-winning Panasonic 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player sound on Amazon Prime Day? The only acceptable answer is 'good'. The Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K was already fair at its full price and, now down at £109, it feels a bit like robbery.

This Panasonic player not only supports 4K playback and HDR10 but also the HDR10+ format, which, like Dolby Vision, promises more dynamic (scene-by-scene) colour adjustment. There's hi-res audio playback for sparkling sound as well.

Panasonic DP-UB150EB-K 4K Blu-ray player £149 £109

This Panasonic player sets a brilliant base standard of 4K Blu-ray playback. Picture and audio quality are excellent and there's HDR10+ support as well - a total no-brainer.View Deal

With Blu-ray and DVD upscaling, it'll leave none of your disc collection out – there's even Full HD 3D Blu-ray disc playback when used with a 3D TV.

Remember, Prime Day doesn't last forever and this Panasonic player will stick around only while stocks last. Once it's gone, it's gone.

