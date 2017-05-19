These huge floorstanders were originally developed as a tool for analysing system electronics, but public demand has led to them being readied for production. The WM initials in the name stand for ‘washing machine’, which is the company’s rather tongue –in-cheek’ way of referring to the size and shape of the bass section.

These speakers are built in two sections, one for the 38-cm bass driver and the other housing the twin flat-membrane midrange units and Air Motion Transformer (AMT) tweeter. OEM supplier Mundorf makes the distinctive tweeter, while the other drive units are engineered and built in-house by Finkteam – quite an accomplishment for such a small company.

