Yamaha has announced details of two more AV receivers for its V73 series for 2012.

The RX-V673 and RX-V773 sit above the three Yamaha amps announced last week, the RX-V373, RX-V473 and RX-V573.

These two latest 'V73 series AV receivers add more features, including upscaling to 4k resolution and Virtual Presence Speaker technology, more power and greater connectivity, including increased HDMI inputs and outputs.

The Yamaha RX-V673 is a 7.1-channel AV receiver, claiming 7 x 150 watts of power, full HD audio decoding, Burr-Brown 192/24 bit DACs and support for two zones of music.

On the video side of things, there's 4k pass-through and, for the first time in the Yamama range, 4k upscaling of lower resolution images.

There are six HDMI inputs and one output, a front panel USB digital input for iPod, iPhone and iPad, and support for wireless streaming over AirPlay and DLNA, plus an internet radio supplied by vTuner.

Yamaha has been at the forefront of digital sound processing (DSP) and the company introduces Virtual Presence Speaker technology on these new receivers.

The 'full 3D sound' aims to replicate the sound of front presence speakers – without needing to add extra speakers to your room.

The RX-V773 is currently the flagship Yamaha 2012 AV receiver and boasts all of the above features.

It adds extra power with a claimed 7 x 160 watts output, a phono stage for connecting a turntable a second HDMI output.

This output can be used as an 'HDMI Zone B' for streaming audio and video content from your main room to another room.

There's 4k upscaling, AirPlay and DLNA, plus a digital USB connection for iOS devices, too, as on the RX-V673.

Both the RX-V673 and RX-V773 are due out in June, with prices at £499.95 and £649.95 respectively.

Read about the other three AV receivers in the Yamama 2012 range in our original news story.

